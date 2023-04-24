Skip to Content
Virtual Health Resource Center

Learn about the new Virtual Health Resource Center

When:

Fri. May 5, 2023, 10:00 am – 10:20 am CT

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Facilitator(s): Michael J. Tullis,

Lead Connected Health Technician

Virtual Location: MS Teams via Video Conference Link Click Here or Phone at 1-872-701-0185 (Conference ID 844 010 632 #)

Come learn about the new Virtual Health Resource Center that just had its grand opening! It’s available at the front entrance of the main facility and is a resource for all Veterans. The VHRC provides computers to use My HealtheVet, VA Mobile Apps, and Telehealth services and offers VHA staff assistance Monday-Friday. This is a great new resource you’ll want to know more about!

