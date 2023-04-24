Virtual Health Resource Center

Learn about the new Virtual Health Resource Center

Facilitator(s): Michael J. Tullis,

Lead Connected Health Technician

Virtual Location: MS Teams via Video Conference Link Click Here or Phone at 1-872-701-0185 (Conference ID 844 010 632 #)

Come learn about the new Virtual Health Resource Center that just had its grand opening! It’s available at the front entrance of the main facility and is a resource for all Veterans. The VHRC provides computers to use My HealtheVet, VA Mobile Apps, and Telehealth services and offers VHA staff assistance Monday-Friday. This is a great new resource you’ll want to know more about!