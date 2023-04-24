Virtual Health Resource Center
Learn about the new Virtual Health Resource Center
When:
Fri. May 5, 2023, 10:00 am – 10:20 am CT
Where:
Cost:
Free
Facilitator(s): Michael J. Tullis,
Lead Connected Health Technician
Virtual Location: MS Teams via Video Conference Link Click Here or Phone at 1-872-701-0185 (Conference ID 844 010 632 #)
Come learn about the new Virtual Health Resource Center that just had its grand opening! It’s available at the front entrance of the main facility and is a resource for all Veterans. The VHRC provides computers to use My HealtheVet, VA Mobile Apps, and Telehealth services and offers VHA staff assistance Monday-Friday. This is a great new resource you’ll want to know more about!See more events