Recovery from Substance Use

Facilitator(s): Rob Shaw, Certified Peer Specialist

It’s easy to fall into negative thinking patterns and spend time bullying yourself, dwelling on the past, or worrying about the future. It’s part of how we’re wired – the human brain reacts more intensely to negative events than to positive ones and is more likely to remember insults than praise. During tough times, negative thoughts are especially likely to spiral out of control. When these thoughts make something out to be worse in your head than it is in reality, they are called cognitive distortions. In this discussion I will take you through my journey with addiction and the common thought traps I experienced along the way. I will also explain what tools have helped me to mitigate these common occurrences that everyone will experience at some point in their lives.