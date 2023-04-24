Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Taking Time for Yourself

This virtual event will discuss ways in which you can take time for yourself, manage your own self-care, and begin to live a life worth living

When:

Thu. May 11, 2023, 2:30 pm – 3:15 pm CT

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Facilitator(s): Brian Hardt, Certified Peer Specialist (U.S. Marine Corps)

Virtual Location: MS Teams via Video Conference Link Click Here or Phone at 1-872-701-0185 (Conference ID 482 363 601 #)

Are you someone struggling with a mental health concern, or just feeling overwhelmed with the responsibilities of day-to-day life? Does the idea of taking time for yourself seem unimaginable? A lot of individuals struggle from time to time, especially now a days, with their basic self-care. This virtual event will discuss ways in which you can take time for yourself, manage your own self-care, and begin to live a life worth living and will include discussions on practical tips for taking care of yourself.

