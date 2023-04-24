Taking Time for Yourself

Facilitator(s): Brian Hardt, Certified Peer Specialist (U.S. Marine Corps)

Virtual Location: MS Teams via Video Conference Link Click Here or Phone at 1-872-701-0185 (Conference ID 482 363 601 #)

Are you someone struggling with a mental health concern, or just feeling overwhelmed with the responsibilities of day-to-day life? Does the idea of taking time for yourself seem unimaginable? A lot of individuals struggle from time to time, especially now a days, with their basic self-care. This virtual event will discuss ways in which you can take time for yourself, manage your own self-care, and begin to live a life worth living and will include discussions on practical tips for taking care of yourself.