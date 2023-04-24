Intro to Whole Health

Introduction to Whole Health and how the VA approach can transform your health and wellbeing and your experience of healthcare

Facilitator(s): Jim Snyder, Peer Apprentice (U.S. Army) and Jenny Bergman, Social Science Program Coordinator – Whole Health Coach

Virtual Location: MS Teams via Video Conference Link Click Here or Phone at 1-872-701-0185 (Conference ID 293 218 676 #)

Whole Health is VA’s approach to care that supports your health and well-being. Whole Health centers around what matters to you, not what is the matter with you. This means your health team will get to know you as a person to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals. This presentation provides an introduction to Whole Health and how you the VA approach can transform your health and wellbeing and your experience of healthcare.