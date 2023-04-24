Peer Support Program at Iowa City VAHCS

Information about the Peer Support Program at Iowa City VAHCS

Facilitator(s):

Mike Cutter, Certified Peer Specialist (U.S. Army)

Brian Hardt, Certified Peer Specialist (U.S. Marine Corps)

Rob Shaw, Certified Peer Specialist (U.S. Navy)

Jim Snyder, Certified Peer Specialist (U.S. Army)

Virtual Location: MS Teams via Video Conference Link Click Here or Phone at 1-872-701-0185 (Conference ID 817 798 935 #)

Certified Peer Specialists at Iowa City VAHCS are Veterans with lived experiences of mental illness and/or substance use who have been trained and certified in effectively sharing their personal recovery stories in their work. This event will provide information about the Peer Support Program at Iowa City VAHCS, including the role of Peer Specialists, services offered, and the different areas assigned (Outpatient Substance Abuse Treatment Program, Acute Mental Health Unit, Homeless Services, and Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery Center). There will also be time allotted to address questions.