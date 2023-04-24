Healthy Relationships

Facilitator(s): Julia M. H. Rose, MSW, LISW

Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program Coordinator

Virtual Location: MS Teams via Video Conference Link Click Here or Phone at 1-872-701-0185 (Conference ID 449 164 308 #)

Connection to other humans is an important part of our mental health. This includes close intimate relationships. Positive and supportive intimate relationships can lower stress levels and help with mental health symptoms. This session will cover what a healthy relationship looks like and how it can impact your overall health.