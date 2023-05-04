Face to Face Stakeholder Meeting
When:
Thu. May 4, 2023, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm CT
Where:
Coralville Public Library
1401 5th Street
Meeting Room A
Coralville , IA
Cost:
Free
Join us for our quarterly Stakeholder Meeting held at the Coralville Public Library.
For those who cannot make it in person, Click Here.
Agenda
11:00 am Opening remarks: Jamie Johnson, Public Affairs
11:05 am Suicide Prevention: Robert Otto
11:15 am Women’s Health: Laura Johns
11:22 am Research: Dr. Mark Yorek
11:30 am Telehealth: Ann Wadsworth
11:40 am Caregiver Support: Corye Johnson
11:50 am Wrap up comments
12:00 pm Adjourn
*The next meeting will be held on Thursday, August 3, 2023,
at 11:00 am in the Coralville Library
For questions, comments, or additions/changes, contact:
Jamie Johnson
Public Affairs Officer
Iowa City VA Health Care System
601 Hwy 6W, Iowa City, IA 52246
Bldg 1, Rm 3E23
Office: 319-339-7104
