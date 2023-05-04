Skip to Content
Face to Face Stakeholder Meeting

When:

Thu. May 4, 2023, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm CT

Where:

Coralville Public Library

1401 5th Street

Meeting Room A

Coralville , IA

Cost:

Free

Join us for our quarterly Stakeholder Meeting held at the Coralville Public Library.

For those who cannot make it in person, Click Here.

Agenda

11:00 am   Opening remarks: Jamie Johnson, Public Affairs

11:05 am   Suicide Prevention: Robert Otto

11:15 am   Women’s Health: Laura Johns

11:22 am   Research: Dr. Mark Yorek

11:30 am   Telehealth: Ann Wadsworth

11:40 am   Caregiver Support: Corye Johnson

11:50 am   Wrap up comments

12:00 pm   Adjourn

*The next meeting will be held on Thursday, August 3, 2023,

at 11:00 am in the Coralville Library

For questions, comments, or additions/changes, contact:

Jamie Johnson

Public Affairs Officer

Iowa City VA Health Care System

601 Hwy 6W, Iowa City, IA  52246

Bldg 1, Rm 3E23

Office: 319-339-7104

 

