August Iowa City VA Health Care System Hiring Event

The Iowa City VA Health Care System will be hosting a Hospital Wide Hiring Fair on Tuesday, August 29th from 2:00pm – 6:00pm. This event will be promoting clinical and non-clinical positions throughout the health care system including RNs, LPNs, Nursing Assistants, Physicians and Nurse Practitioners, Lab Techs, Radiology Techs, Social Workers, MSAs, Business Office staff, and many other support positions. We are planning to hold the event outside on the east patio with refreshments available, please come out and say hello during the event! Currently the forecast is for sunny skies, highs of 82 degrees and a light breeze so the weather will hopefully be perfect for the event. If you know someone that is looking for a job here at the Iowa City VA, please share this information with them and be sure to share our Facebook posts as well. If anyone has questions about the event or positions at the Iowa City VA, please direct them to email vhaiowrecruitment@va.gov.

Positions being offered are as follows:

Registered Nurses (RNs)

Licensed Practical Nurse (LPNs)

Nurse Aides

Healthcare Techs

Physicians

Physician Assistants

Nurse Practitioners

Lab Techs

Radiology Techs

Housekeeping Aides

Dental Assistants

Social Workers

MSAs/Clerks

and other support positions

What to bring: