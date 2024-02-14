Seed Library Exchange

Are you interested in starting a vegetable garden this spring? Want to grow produce to support a free Farmer’s Market for Veterans event this summer? Do you have extra seeds you’d like to share with other gardeners? Join us for a Spring Seed Library exchange! ICVAHCS Staff and Veterans are invited to stop by Building 1, Room 3W101 next to Elevator Bank C on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, as we select and swap seeds for spring garden planting. Participants can bring in seeds to exchange or donate for The Veteran Garden at ICVAHCS as well as take seeds for their own garden planning.



In particular, we are looking for seeds for: Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Onions/garlic, Cilantro, Mint, Rosemary, and Basil, other seeds welcome!



Contact Gardener Megan Bruneau with questions at 319-338-0581 ext 636821