Waterloo Vet Fest (Evening Event) When: Wed. Jul 10, 2024, 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm CT Where: Grout Museum Lobby & Mess Hall 503 South Street Waterloo, IA Get directions on Google Maps to Grout Museum Lobby & Mess Hall Cost: Free





Join us at the Waterloo Grout Museum for our annual Vet Fest!

🎥 Don't miss the morning screening of the powerful Kevin Hines Documentary, 'Suicide the Ripple Effect,' followed by a vital discussion on suicide prevention from 9am-11am. For those unable to attend in the morning, join us in from 4pm to 7pm for a captivating open house to explore the wide range of programs and services available to our local Veterans at the VA. Come and connect with us - it's going to be an incredible day of support and awareness! 🎗️ #VetFest #SuicidePrevention #VeteransSupport