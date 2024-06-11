Skip to Content

Waterloo Vet Fest (Evening Event)

ICVAHCS Vet Fest Grout Museum Waterloo Iowa. Clouds in the Sunset

When:

Wed. Jul 10, 2024, 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm CT

Where:

Grout Museum Lobby & Mess Hall

503 South Street

Waterloo, IA

Cost:

Free

Join us at the Waterloo Grout Museum for our annual Vet Fest!

🎥 Don't miss the morning screening of the powerful Kevin Hines Documentary, 'Suicide the Ripple Effect,' followed by a vital discussion on suicide prevention from 9am-11am. For those unable to attend in the morning, join us in from 4pm to 7pm for a captivating open house to explore the wide range of programs and services available to our local Veterans at the VA. Come and connect with us - it's going to be an incredible day of support and awareness! 🎗️ #VetFest #SuicidePrevention #VeteransSupport

