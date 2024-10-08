Burlington VA Clinic - Primary Care Flu Clinic
When:
Thu. Oct 10, 2024, 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT
Where:
Primary Care Check-In
1000 North Roosevelt Avenue
Burlington, IA
Cost:
Free
No appointment needed if you come on days/times listed above. Call 319-752-3722 if you need to schedule at another time
Thu. Oct 3, 2024, 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT
Thu. Oct 10, 2024, 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT
Thu. Oct 17, 2024, 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT
Thu. Oct 24, 2024, 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT
Thu. Oct 31, 2024, 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT
Thu. Nov 7, 2024, 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT
Thu. Nov 14, 2024, 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT
Thu. Nov 21, 2024, 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT
Thu. Nov 28, 2024, 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT