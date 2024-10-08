Skip to Content

Burlington VA Clinic - Primary Care Flu Clinic

When:

Thu. Oct 10, 2024, 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT

Repeats

Where:

Primary Care Check-In

1000 North Roosevelt Avenue

Burlington, IA

Cost:

Free

No appointment needed if you come on days/times listed above. Call 319-752-3722 if you need to schedule at another time

Thu. Oct 10, 2024, 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT

