Ottumwa VA Clinic Primary Care Flu Clinic
Ottumwa Flu Clinic
When:
Thu. Oct 17, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT
Where:
Primary Care Check-In
1020 North Quincy Avenue, Suite 1
Ottumwa, IA
Cost:
Free
No appointment needed if you come at days/times listed above. Call 641-683-4300 if you need to schedule at another time.
Thu. Oct 3, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT
Thu. Oct 10, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT
Thu. Oct 24, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT
Thu. Oct 31, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT
Thu. Nov 7, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT
Thu. Nov 14, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT
Thu. Nov 21, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT