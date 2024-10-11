Skip to Content

Ottumwa VA Clinic Primary Care Flu Clinic

Ottumwa Flu Clinic

When:

Thu. Oct 17, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT

Repeats

Where:

Primary Care Check-In

1020 North Quincy Avenue, Suite 1

Ottumwa, IA

Cost:

Free

No appointment needed if you come at days/times listed above. Call 641-683-4300 if you need to schedule at another time.

Thu. Oct 3, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT

Thu. Oct 10, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT

Thu. Oct 17, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT

Thu. Oct 24, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT

Thu. Oct 31, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT

Thu. Nov 7, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT

Thu. Nov 14, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT

Thu. Nov 21, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT

