Quad Cities Veterans Experience Action Center (VEAC) - Day 1 When: Fri. Jun 27, 2025, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm CT Where: Black Hawk College 6600 34th Ave Moline, IL Cost: Free





Meet face-to-face with the VA to get claims assistance, enroll in healthcare, and access other VA and community services, such as mental health, suicide prevention, and free dental screening. A collaboration between UnityPoint Health - Trinity, QC Community Veterans Engagement Board, U.S. Dept. of Veterans Affairs, state, county, and local organizations, and the community.

Veterans, Transitioning Military, spouses and caregivers are encouraged to attend.

Bring DD-214 and documents related to new or current claims.

Other VA events