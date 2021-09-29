Caregiver support
VA Iowa City health care offers a number of services to support you and the Veteran you care for. Ask a caregiver support coordinator to help you find what you need, whether it's in-home help, someone to listen, or anything in between.
Connect with a support coordinator
Holly Mohr LCSW
Caregiver Support Coordinator
VA Iowa City health care
Phone: 319-688-6933
Kevin de la Bruere RN, MSN
Caregiver Support Coordinator
VA Iowa City health care
Phone: 319-688-6935
Care we provide at VA Iowa City health care
If you are a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting a VA Iowa City caregiver support coordinator. We can help with:
- Getting caregiver assistance available through VA
- Matching you with services and benefits
- Connecting you with local resources and programs
VA Caregiver Support Line
The Caregiver Support Line is available if you need support outside of the Iowa City region, have questions about caregiver support services nationwide, or just need someone to listen right now.
Phone: 855-260-3274