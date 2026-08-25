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Patient advocates

The patient advocates at VA Iowa City health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.

Connect with a patient advocate

Patient Advocate Perkins Herron

Perkins Herron

Patient Advocate

VA Iowa City health care

Phone:

Email: vhaiowpatientadvocate@va.gov

Sarah Galaz

Interim Patient Advocate

VA Iowa City health care

Phone:

Email: vhaiowpatientadvocate@va.gov

Care we provide at VA Iowa City health care

Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:

  • All Patient & family member concerns regarding any aspect of healthcare that cannot be resolved at the point of service.
  • Ensuring Patients and family members understand their rights and responsibilities.
  • Advocating for patient and family rights.

Related information

  • Learn more about how patient advocates support Veterans at VA and what the process of working with one is like.

  • Learn about your rights and responsibilities as a patient at VA.

  • Learn about your rights and responsibilities as a family member who may be helping a Veteran make decisions about their care.

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