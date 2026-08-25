Patient advocates
The patient advocates at VA Iowa City health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.
Connect with a patient advocate
Perkins Herron
Patient Advocate
VA Iowa City health care
Phone:
Email: vhaiowpatientadvocate@va.gov
Sarah Galaz
Interim Patient Advocate
VA Iowa City health care
Phone:
Email: vhaiowpatientadvocate@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Iowa City health care
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:
- All Patient & family member concerns regarding any aspect of healthcare that cannot be resolved at the point of service.
- Ensuring Patients and family members understand their rights and responsibilities.
- Advocating for patient and family rights.