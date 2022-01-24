Campus map
Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.
Directions
North or south on Interstate 380 or 218
Exit I-380 or I-218 at I-80 East, and continue on I-80 E for approximately 3 miles take Exit 242 South (right), which is First Avenue in Coralville at the third traffic light, turn East (left) onto Highway 6
At the second traffic light, turn South (right) into the VAMC parking lot
East or west on Interstate 80
Exit I-80 at Exit 242 South, which is First Avenue in Coralville at the third traffic light, turn East (left) onto Highway 6
At the second traffic light, turn South (right) into the VAMC parking lot.
Additional GPS information
When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:
Address:
Iowa City VA Medical Center, 601 Highway 6 West, Iowa City, IA 52246-2209
Intersection:
Highway 6 and Rocky Shore Drive
Coordinates: 41°39'49.00"N 91°32'55.04"W