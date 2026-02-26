Andrea Hayes, DrPH, MPH, RN, serves as the Associate Director for Patient Care Services (ADPCS) for the Iowa City Health Care System.

With a career grounded in service, she brings more than 20 years of federal experience spanning clinical care, public health, health policy, and organizational leadership.

Dr. Hayes began her healthcare career in the Air Force Reserve as an Aeromedical Evacuation Medic, becoming the first woman in her family’s long tradition of military service to serve in the Armed Forces. She went on to work as a critical care, home visiting, and emergency department nurse before transitioning into federal public health and leadership roles.

Her career includes key positions at the Department of Health and Human Services, the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology, and Headquarters Marine Corps, where she shaped behavioral health and family readiness programs. She later served as the ADPCS at the Southern Oregon VA Health Care System, before taking on her current role in Iowa City.

Dr. Hayes believes that exceptional care for Veterans is created when coalition building, shared governance, and true teamwork support a healthy and empowered workforce. She remains deeply committed to advancing environments where teams thrive and Veterans receive the highest quality of care.