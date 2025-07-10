Mr. Streck’s VA career began as the Chief Financial Officer for the VA Central Iowa Health Care System in Des Moines, Iowa in April of 2009. During his tenure in VHA, he has had the opportunity to conduct interim assignments in various capacities to include; Director at the St Cloud VA Health Care System, AD at the Montana HCS, and, AD, Chief HRO, Chief Logistics, Chief of Prosthetics, Chief of NFS and AA to the Director at CIHCS. Mr. Streck retired with 34 years combined in the Army, Army National Guard and Army Reserves. Mr. Streck is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives, has earned a Masters in Strategic Studies through the US Army War College and has achieved the VHA Fellow Mentor status. He is a graduate of the VHA Healthcare Leadership Development Program (HCLDP) 2011 class and the Leadership VA (LVA) 2017 class. He has also completed his Master’s degree in Business Administration and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with an emphasis in Accounting from the University of South Dakota.