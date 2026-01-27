Ms. Thompson began her nursing career over 25 years ago. She received her Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) in 1997; she later advanced her nursing education receiving her Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) in 2011, and her Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) special focus on Management and Leadership Degree in 2014. Ms. Thompson is board certified by the American Nurses Credentialing Center in Nurse Executive Advanced (NEA-BC). Ms. Thompson spent the first 13 years of her career in the private sector healthcare system where she concentrated on caring for the inpatient medical/surgical population. Before her departure, she served as the facility Quality Management Coordinator and Patient Representative. Ms. Thompson began her VA career in 2010 as an Outpatient Case Manager and transitioned into several progressive management roles within the organization. In 2018 she assumed the role of the Deputy Associate Director for Patient Care Services.