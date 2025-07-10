Steven Bryant

Prior to this role, Mr. Bryant was the Assistant Director, where he oversaw a diverse array of services including Community Development and Civic Engagement Service, Designated Learning Officer, Environmental Management Service, Medical Media, Patient Experience Office, Police Service, and Public Affairs.

In his capacity as Assistant Director, Mr. Bryant was instrumental in developing program goals and plans, conducting evaluations to improve patient care delivery, and communicating program policies and procedures. His administrative acumen contributed significantly to making ICVAHCS a better place for both patients and staff.

Mr. Bryant began his career in public service by joining the Army in 2004. He later enrolled at the University of Kansas, where he graduated with a B.S. in Public Administration and completed certifications in coding, software, and hardware. After serving three years as a Systems Administrator, Mr. Bryant transitioned to the Kansas City VA as a Housekeeping Aide Supervisor. He then advanced to become the Assistant Chief of Environmental Management Service at the Iowa City VA Medical Center, eventually taking on the role of Chief, Environmental Management Service in 2018.

Mr. Bryant's diverse background in public administration, environmental management, and military service uniquely positions him to lead operational initiatives at ICVAHCS, ensuring the continued delivery of high-quality care and services to our veterans.