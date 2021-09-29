Work with us

Jobs and careers

We offer jobs and career opportunities in many fields, including clinical, administrative, and support professions.

You can visit USAJOBS to see all of the current openings at the Iowa City VA Medical Center and elsewhere in the VA Iowa City Healthcare System, and visit our jobs and careers page to learn more about the application process.

Internships, residencies, and fellowships

Each year, we help university and post-graduate students complete their training and pursue their careers. Find the opportunities that are right for you.

Visit our internships and fellowships page.

Volunteer or donate

We depend on the goodwill and generosity of our donors and volunteers. By volunteering your time or making a donation, you can give something back to Veterans who have given so much to our country. As a volunteer, you'll provide many important services throughout our health care system and help make Veterans’ visits to our facilities more rewarding.

Visit our volunteer or donate page to learn more and get involved.

Doing business with Iowa City Healthcare System

If you're a vendor or contractor interested in working with VA Iowa City health care, please call Human Resources at 319-338-0581, ext. 6727. Learn more about Veterans Integrated Service Network 23 (VISN 23) to get a better sense of who we serve and what we need.