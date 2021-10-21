Psychology Doctoral Internship

The Iowa City VA Medical Center has been a training site for graduate students from the University of Iowa's APA-accredited doctoral psychology training programs for many years. The Psychology Internship Program at the Iowa City VAHCS is accredited by the American Psychological Association, and has been since 2010. Our next site visit is scheduled for 2023. The program is also a member of the Association of Psychology Postdoctoral and Internship Centers (APPIC) and abides by its policies and procedures.

Training Philosophy and Model

The philosophy of our program is based on the practitioner-scholar model, with the primary focus of training on direct clinical work. We endorse the view that good clinical practice is based on the science of psychology and, likewise, the science of psychology is enhanced by the experience of working with real patients. In all facets of their training, our interns are expected to apply scholarly inquiry and critical thinking to their work. And, while participation in scholarly research is not required as part of the internship, we require that our interns learn about evidence-based practice and expect that they have an understanding of and appreciation for the relationship between science and practice and are able to incorporate empirical literature into their professional practice. Interns are, for example, encouraged to apply scholarly inquiry and critical thinking to all facets of their work, including the application of scientific inquiry to case conceptualizations, the formulation and testing of clinical hypotheses, the critical analysis of cases, and the development of thoughtful strategies to address mental health consultations and evaluate ethical dilemmas. At the same time, we acknowledge the complexity of real patients and the limitations of our empirical base. While implementing scientifically valid treatments, we respect the uniqueness of individual patients and base our clinical decisions on a sequence of hypothesis testing.

Our program embraces a generalist training approach and a developmental training model. We believe that interns are best trained by developing their generalist skills across a spectrum of clinical areas. This is accomplished through various didactic and professional seminars and deliberate case assignments that gradually expand interns' repertoire of skills. Interns are encouraged to choose training rotations that meet their individual training goals while also allowing them to become more broadly competent. Supervisors are identified as mentors and role models who are accomplished in the areas of emphasis selected by the interns. Over the course of the year, intern training moves from close supervision and mentoring to more autonomous functioning. The training model for the pre-doctoral internship training program at the Iowa City VAMC, therefore, has three key components: (1) empirically-supported practice, (2) self-guided learning through mentorship, (3) and, broad-based training with increasing depth. Interns are expected to be active participants in shaping their training experiences in a variety of ways. Interns are required to take responsibility for their own learning by identifying individualized training goals, by self-observations, self-evaluation, and participation in continuing education. Interns are also expected to participate in the development and improvement of the training program itself by providing feedback and evaluation of supervisors and training experiences and by completing a program evaluation project with the goal of offering ideas for program improvement.



Diversity

The Iowa City VA Psychology Internship is committed to helping to train psychologists who can practice with an awareness of the richness and variety within human experience. Our program places high value on increasing and/or maintaining an awareness of diversity issues throughout the training year. We strive to be sensitive to individual differences and diversity, including recognizing cultural and social factors as they influence a person's experience and worldview. We believe that clinical practice is strengthened by understanding the perspective of others and responding with sensitivity to individual variations and differences. As a program, the Iowa City VA training team works to provide clinical and training opportunities for interns to deepen their cultural awareness, knowledge, and sensitivity. To this end, interns participate in a yearlong diversity-focused didactic series that includes review of relevant research, experiential activities, group discussion, and reflective exercises. Additionally, the intern cohort is asked to select a handful of community events to attend that can help deepen their knowledge in a specific area of cultural diversity. The intern class also participates in group supervision where interns present cases that highlight diversity issues for interactive discussion with fellow interns as well as staff.



Evidence- and Measurement-Based Care

The Iowa City VA Psychology Internship prepares our trainees to enter postdoctoral and staff positions with knowledge, extensive training, and experience in effective treatments and practices. Throughout the internship, there are opportunities for experience in learning and practicing evidence-based therapies. In addition to didactics exploring evidence-based practices, each rotation will provide opportunities to learn relevant evidence-based therapies and/or practice, e.g., the PTSD rotation offers training in prolonged exposure therapy and/or cognitive processing therapy; several rotations offer specific training in psychosocial assessments (e.g; for transplant evaluations, spinal cord stimulator evaluations, and evaluations for gender affirming surgery).



Interns can elect to attend a VA national rollout for cognitive processing therapy. Interns who participate can complete all requirements, similar to staff attending the training, and earn a certificate of completion that will be recognized in future VA positions. We believe this is a great opportunity for interns going into VA therapy positions as most VAs will expect training in evidence-based therapies for PTSD.



In addition to evidence-based therapies, each rotation and the internship as a whole, is dedicated to the thoughtful and purposeful use of measurement-based care. In practice, measurement-based care involves gathering some form of feedback from patients to help plan treatment, determine progress or lack thereof, and make adjustments as appropriate. We frequently (but not exclusively) do this by getting repeated and frequent measures of mental health (often symptom inventories, such as the BDI-II or the PTSD Checklist (PCL)). When these measures are thoughtfully combined with clinical judgment and experience, they can provide additional insights into the therapy process. These measures can be used in a variety of ways but some of the most common uses include assessment of current mental health, progress toward treatment goals, identification of worsening symptoms/functioning, and assistance in treatment planning. Given the emphasis in modern mental health services of providing evidence of patient improvement, this is a critical skill to have whether interns stay in the VA system or find opportunities elsewhere.



Training Competencies

1. Intervention - Interns will acquire the requisite knowledge and skills in psychological interventions for a minimum of intermediate level of competence.

2. Assessment - Interns will acquire the requisite knowledge and skills in psychological assessment for a minimum of intermediate level of competence.

3. Individual and Cultural Diversity - Interns will acquire requisite knowledge of and respect for cultural and individual diversity for a minimum of intermediate level of competence.

4. Consultation and Interprofessional/Interdisciplinary Skills - Interns will acquire the requisite knowledge in consultation and demonstrate effective interpersonal/interdisciplinary skills for a minimum of intermediate level of competence.

5. Ethical and Legal Standards - Interns will acquire the requisite knowledge of and conduct themselves according to professional, ethical, and legal standards for a minimum of intermediate level of competence.

6. Science of Psychology - Interns will demonstrate the ability to critically evaluate research and integrate empirical literature as it relates to discussion of clinically-relevant practice, presenting clinical cases, and application of evidence-based practice at a minimum of an intermediate level of competence.

7. Professional Values, Attitudes, and Behaviors - Interns will demonstrate attitudes and behaviors consistent with professional values and develop maturing professional identities as Psychologists at a minimum of an intermediate level of competence.

8. Supervision - Interns will acquire knowledge of theories and/or methods of supervision and apply this knowledge in supervising at least one case at a minimum of an intermediate level of competence.



9. Communication and Interpersonal Skills - Interns will demonstrate effective professional communication and interpersonal skills for a minimum of intermediate level of competence.

Supervision

We are committed to providing interns with access to multiple supervisors who are actively involved in the intern's training. Supervisors are available regularly to provide guidance or direct support with cases based on the intern's developmental and training needs. Having multiple supervisors concurrently and throughout the year provides interns with exposure to varied clinical and theoretical orientations. Interns receive a minimum of three hours of individual supervision with a licensed psychologist plus at least 1-2 hours of supervised activities (including case conferences, journal club, post-group therapy session processing, etc.) per week. At any given time, each intern will have a Major Rotation Supervisor, a Minor Rotation Supervisor, and contact with the Director of Training. Interns are expected and encouraged to seek additional informal supervision and consultation as needed in addition to the formally scheduled supervision times. Interns are also made aware that clinical staff members are available to provide consultation and supervision on specific issues as the need arises and schedules allow.



Due to the coronavirus, supervision is done with staff and trainee safety as a top priority. To that end, platforms such as Zoom, MS Teams, WebEx, are being used, with trainee and supervisor co-located in the clinic.

Our training model is developmental. Interns move from close supervision, mentorship, and intensive instruction to relatively autonomous functioning over the course of each clinical rotation. We also anticipate that, within each rotation, supervision will be more intensive at the beginning and will become less intensive as the intern displays increasing knowledge and competence. Similarly, as the training year progresses, interns are expected to function with increasing autonomy as their skill and competence warrants and their supervisors deem appropriate.

Requirements for Completion

As the foundation for independent professional practice, and as measured by supervisor evaluations, interns should demonstrate competence in the following professional domains by the completion of the internship year:

Psychotherapeutic Intervention

Interns should work effectively with diverse populations, providing appropriate intervention in response to a range of presenting problems and treatment concerns. Interns should demonstrate competent psychotherapy skills in a variety of modalities (including group and individual).

Assessment

Interns should be able to competently assess patients with a broad variety of problems, utilizing a variety of evaluation methods (e.g., interviews, psychological inventories). Selection and use of assessment tools should be appropriate to the clinical needs of the patient and be responsive to the needs of referring professionals.

Awareness of ethical, legal and cultural issues

Interns should demonstrate knowledge of ethical and legal principles bearing on psychological practice and awareness of these principles in their daily practice. Interns should show an awareness of, and sensitivity to, cultural issues that impact patient lives and the practice of psychology.

Consultation and Interprofessional/Interdisciplinary skills

Interns should be able to conceptualize and clearly communicate their assessment strategies, results, opinions, and recommendations to other professionals, in verbal and written form. Clinical documentation should be timely, responsive to the needs of other professionals, and sensitive to issues of confidentiality and patient respect.

Professional values, attitudes and behaviors

Interns should demonstrate a growing sense of identity as psychologists over the course of the internship year. They should show an understanding of professional values and the unique contribution and perspective they bring as a psychologist and put this into practice by assuming an increasing level of professional responsibility.

Professional judgment

Interns should demonstrate sound professional judgment. In particular, they should be able to accurately interpret clinical information, make sound decisions, and take appropriate action. They should be able to recognize and respond appropriately in cases of severe psychopathology, potential for self-injury, and dangerousness to others.

Communication and Interpersonal skills

Interns should demonstrate an ability to interact appropriately and professionally with peers, professional staff, colleagues from other disciplines, and support staff. Interns should conduct themselves in an ethical manner consistent with the guidelines of the profession.

Openness to feedback

Interns should be receptive to feedback from supervisors, peers, and other professional colleagues. They should be able to examine feedback objectively and respond with appropriate behavior changes. Interns should also show the ability to self-monitor and to change their behavior in response to experience.

Awareness of strengths and limitations

Interns should be able to accurately recognize their strengths and limitations. They should practice within their capabilities and recognize when to seek supervision, consultation, or training in response to clinical situations beyond their capabilities. They should demonstrate a commitment to continued self-education and to their continued growth as professionals.

Stipend and Benefits

For the internship year 2022-2023, the total stipend will be $26,297; interns are also eligible for federal health insurance. State and federal income tax and FICA (Social Security) are withheld from interns' paychecks. Interns are not covered by Civil Service retirement or leave and are not eligible for federal life insurance benefits. The United States Government covers interns for malpractice under the Federal Tort Claims Act.