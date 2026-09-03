Psychology Doctoral Internship
Welcome to the Iowa City VA Psychology Internship website.
SETTING
Iowa City Veterans Affairs Health Care System (VAHCS)
The Iowa City Veterans Affairs Health Care System (VAHCS) is an affiliated teaching hospital and research center located in Iowa City, Iowa. This tertiary care Level I facility is classified as a VHA Level 1c medical center that serves a veteran population residing in 33 counties in eastern Iowa, 16 counties in western Illinois and one county in northern Missouri. In addition to Mental Health (psychology and psychiatry), specialty services include all internal medicine specialties, neurology, and dermatology. Inpatient care is provided with 93 acute care beds (15 in an acute psychiatric inpatient unit). The IC VAHCS is one of six VA regional kidney transplant centers.
Extended care and rehabilitation services include home-based primary care, contract community nursing homes, advanced care planning, amputee clinic, spinal cord injury, geriatrics, home telehealth, caregiver support, hospice/palliative care, pain management, and a polytrauma support clinic team. The research program at the Iowa City VAHCS has consistently been one of the top VA facilities nationwide in terms of VA and non-VA research funding.
Psychology and Psychiatry make up the Mental Health Service Line and our outpatient service providers are housed in the Coralville Clinic, a building we share with one of the Primary Care outpatient clinics. The clinic in Coralville, which is located 3 miles west of the medical center, has a shuttle van that makes regular trips daily transporting our patients between our Clinic and the main facility. The Mental Health Service Line is a large, interdisciplinary service made up of psychologists/neuropsychologists, psychiatrists, social workers, outpatient substance abuse counselors, a psychometrician, and numerous support staff. In addition to the Coralville Clinic, which is an extension of the main medical center, there are service line clinical staff at all 13 of our Community-Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs), also serving our largely rural veteran population.
Iowa City/Coralville
Iowa City offers small town charm, big city excitement, and a great quality of life. And that’s not just our opinion: ask Money Magazine (Iowa City ranked #19 of 100 Best Places to Live in America, 2019), for example, and Sperling’s Best Places, Forbes Magazine, AARP, and Outside Magazine. These and others consistently rank Iowa City high on such variables as best places to live and work, most educated population, best college towns, best places to retire, and most affordable. According to a review from Livability.com, Iowa City earned a spot in the top 50 out of the more than 1000 cities examined – “Ask anyone who lives in Iowa City, IA, well, anything and they’ll gladly answer your question. The phenomenon of ‘Iowa Nice’ is alive and well in Iowa City, home to the University of Iowa, a growing startup scene, top-notch health care and a charming, walkable downtown” (2021).
Why the appeal? For one, the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics, a general medical and surgical facility located in Iowa City (steps from the VA), is nationally ranked by U.S. News & World Report in a number of adult specialties as well pediatric specialties and is rated high performing in two adult specialties and four procedures and conditions among 5000 hospitals analyzed. Not only does the town boast a top-tier teaching hospital and public university, it is also known for its reasonable cost of living, low crime rate, and award-winning public schools. But wait, we’ve got extras to suit every taste. Foodies can explore flavors that span the globe with our creperies, gastropubs, microbreweries, and culinary hotspots like the Hamburg Inn, where visiting presidents and political candidates grab a burger and milkshake on their way to the caucus. From fresh falafel to vegan fare, you’re sure to find a new favorite dish. For outdoorsy types, we offer a multicity-spanning network of bike trails, multiple lakes ready for swimming or boating, wooded hiking trails, and even a Devonian fossil gorge, all mere minutes from the center of town. Whether walking, taking public transportation, or driving, many fresh residential developments make the average commute time less than 17 minutes. Sports fans can join up with a legion of enthusiastic Hawkeye football fans for BBQ and tailgating parties that last all day. Also, Coralville has a new ECHL hockey team and skating arena as the anchor for great shopping and dining at the Iowa River Landing.
Lovers of the arts will feel at home in this UNESCO City of Literature, which has turned out writers such as Flannery O’Connor and T.C. Boyle. Enjoy events at our two Performing Arts Centers, including the Hancher Auditorium, a beautiful new facility which welcomes professional performers from all over the world. The town hosts weekend-long festivals in our pedestrian-friendly downtown including Jazz Festival, the Iowa Arts Festival, Friday Night Concert Series, Pride Fest and Parade, an annual Human Rights Awards Breakfast, among others. For beer lovers, Iowa City boasts multiple award-winning breweries, and Oktoberfest in the nearby historic Amana Colonies is not to be missed. Cinephiles can catch the latest indie at FilmScene, our local independent nonprofit cinema. And the historic Englert Theatre hosts everything from bands to vocalists, comedians to drag queens. We also have a well-known independent bookstore, fitness clubs, coffee shops galore, wine bars, and boutique shopping, all within walking distance of the VA hospital.
If that’s not enough to keep you occupied, we’re less than five hours drive from major metro areas such as Madison, Minneapolis, Chicago, Kansas City, and St. Louis. Come for an internship and you might just decide to stay. It’s all you could want in a compact package: Midwest friendliness, East Coast amenities, and (when state fair time rolls around) butter-sculpture cows. What could be better?
For more information, you can check out Iowa City’s official website: https://www.icgov.org/home as well as https://www.thinkiowacity.com/plan-your-trip/
PROGRAM OVERVIEW
The Iowa City VA Medical Center has been a training site for graduate students from the University of Iowa's APA-accredited doctoral psychology training programs for many years. The Psychology Internship Program at the Iowa City VAHCS is accredited by the American Psychological Association and has been since 2010. The program is also a member of the Association of Psychology Postdoctoral and Internship Centers (APPIC) and abides by its policies and procedures.
Accreditation
The doctoral internship program in Clinical Psychology at the Iowa City VAHCS is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. Our next site visit will be in 2034. Questions related to the program's accreditation status should be directed to the Commission on Accreditation:
Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation American Psychological Association
750 1st Street, NE Washington, DC 20002-4242
APAACCRED@APA.COM
https://accreditation.apa.org/
Training Philosophy and Model
The philosophy of our program is based on the practitioner-scholar model, with the primary focus of training on direct clinical work. We endorse the view that good clinical practice is based on the science of psychology and, likewise, the science of psychology is enhanced by the experience of working with real patients. In all facets of their training, our interns are expected to apply scholarly inquiry and critical thinking to their work. And, while research is not required as part of the internship, we require that our interns learn about evidence-based practice and expect that they have an understanding of, and appreciation for, the relationship between science and practice and are able to incorporate empirical literature into their professional practice. Interns are, for example, encouraged to apply scholarly inquiry and critical thinking to all facets of their work, including the application of scientific inquiry to case conceptualizations, the formulation and testing of clinical hypotheses, the critical analysis of cases, and the development of thoughtful strategies to address mental health consultations and evaluating ethical dilemmas. At the same time, we acknowledge the complexity of real patients and the limitations of our empirical base. While implementing scientifically validated treatments, we respect the uniqueness of individual patients and base our clinical decisions on a sequence of hypothesis testing.
Our program embraces a generalist training approach and a developmental training model. We believe that interns are best trained by developing their generalist skills across a spectrum of clinical areas. This is accomplished through various didactic and professional seminars and deliberate case assignments that gradually expand interns' repertoire of skills. Interns are encouraged to choose training rotations that meet their individual training goals while also allowing them to become more broadly competent. Supervisors are identified as mentors and role models who are accomplished in the areas of emphasis selected by the interns. Over the course of the year, intern training moves from close supervision and mentoring to more autonomous functioning. The training model for the pre-doctoral training program at the Iowa City VAHCS, therefore, has three key components: (1) empirically supported practice, (2) self-guided learning through mentorship, (3) and broad-based training with increasing depth.
Interns are expected to be active participants in shaping their training experiences in a variety of ways. Interns are required to take responsibility for their own learning by identifying individualized training goals, by self-observations, self-evaluation, and participation in continuing education. Interns are also expected to participate in the development and improvement of the training program itself by providing feedback and evaluation of supervisors and training experiences.
Evidence- and Measurement-Based Care
The Iowa City VAHCS Psychology Internship prepares our trainees to enter postdoctoral and staff positions with knowledge, training, and experience in effective treatments and practices. Throughout the internship, there are opportunities for experience in learning and practicing evidence-based therapies. In addition to didactics exploring evidence-based practices, each rotation will provide opportunities to learn relevant evidence-based therapies and/or practice, e.g., the PTSD rotation offers training in Prolonged Exposure (PE) therapy, Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT), and Written Exposure Therapy (WET).
In addition to evidence-based therapies, each rotation, and the internship as a whole, is dedicated to the thoughtful and purposeful use of measurement-based care. In practice, measurement-based care involves gathering some form of feedback from patients to help plan treatment, determine progress or lack thereof, and adjust as appropriate. We frequently (but not exclusively) do this by getting repeated and frequent measures of mental health (often symptom inventories, such as the PHQ-9 or the PTSD Checklist (PCL)). When these measures are thoughtfully combined with clinical insights and experience, they can provide additional insights into the therapy process. These measures can be used in a variety of ways but some of the most common uses include assessment of current mental health, progress toward treatment goals, identification of worsening symptoms/functioning, and assistance in treatment planning. Given the emphasis in modern mental health services of providing evidence of patient improvement, this is a critical skill to have whether interns stay in the VA system or find opportunities elsewhere.
Training Competencies
- Intervention - Interns will acquire the requisite knowledge and skills in psychotherapeutic interventions for a minimum of entry-level practice of professional psychology.
- Assessment - Interns will acquire the requisite knowledge and skills in psychological assessment for a minimum of entry-level practice of professional psychology.
- Individual and Cultural Diversity - Interns will acquire requisite knowledge of and respect for cultural and individual diversity for a minimum of entry-level practice of professional psychology.
- Consultation and Interprofessional/Interdisciplinary Skills - Interns will acquire the requisite knowledge in consultation and demonstrate effective interpersonal/interdisciplinary skills for a minimum of intermediate level of competence.
- Ethical and Legal Standards - Interns will acquire the requisite knowledge and conduct themselves according to professional, ethical, and legal standards for a minimum of entry-level practice of professional psychology.
- Science of Psychology - Interns will demonstrate the ability to critically evaluate research and integrate empirical literature as it relates to discussion of clinically relevant practice, presenting clinical cases, and application of evidence-based practice at a minimum of an intermediate level of competence.
- Professional Values, Attitudes, and Behaviors - Interns will demonstrate attitudes and behaviors consistent with professional values and develop maturing professional identities as Psychologists at a minimum of an intermediate level of competence.
- Supervision - Interns will acquire knowledge of theories and/or methods of supervision and apply this knowledge in supervising at least one case at a minimum of an intermediate level of competence.
- Communication and Interpersonal Skills - Interns will demonstrate effective professional communication and interpersonal skills for a minimum of intermediate level of competence.
Supervision
We are committed to providing interns with access to multiple supervisors who are actively involved in the intern's training. Supervisors are available regularly to provide guidance or direct support with cases based on the intern's developmental and training needs. Having multiple supervisors concurrently and throughout the year provides interns with exposure to varied clinical skills and theoretical orientations. Interns receive 2-3 hours of individual supervision with a licensed psychologist plus a minimum of two hours of supervised activities (including case conference, group supervision, direct observation, etc.) per week. At any given time, each intern will have a Major Rotation Supervisor, a Minor Rotation Supervisor, and regular contact with the Director of Training. Interns are expected and encouraged to seek additional informal supervision and consultation as needed in addition to the formal scheduled supervision times.
Interns are also made aware that clinical staff members are available to provide consultation and supervision on specific issues as the need arises and schedules allow.
Our training model is developmental. Interns move from close supervision, mentorship, and intensive instruction to relatively autonomous functioning over the course of each clinical rotation. We also anticipate that, within each rotation, supervision will be more intensive at the beginning and will become less intensive as the intern displays increasing knowledge and competence. Similarly, as the training year progresses, interns are expected to function with increasing autonomy as their skill and competence warrants and their supervisors deem appropriate.
Requirements for Completion
Interns’ clinical supervisors complete formal evaluations of an intern’s abilities in the APA core competency areas at four points in the training year: first mid-rotation (3 months into the internship), first end-rotation (mid-year), second-mid-rotation (9 months), and second end-rotation (end-year). To successfully complete internship, an intern must achieve “ready for entry level practice” in all evaluated areas by the end of the internship year.
Evaluated Competencies
As the foundation for independent professional practice, and as measured by supervisor evaluations, interns should demonstrate competence in the following areas by the completion of the internship year:
Psychotherapeutic Intervention: Interns should work effectively with diverse populations, providing appropriate intervention in response to a range of presenting problems and treatment concerns. Interns should demonstrate competent psychotherapy skills in a variety of modalities (including group and individual).
Assessment: Interns should be able to competently assess patients with a broad variety of problems, utilizing a variety of evaluation methods (e.g., interviews and psychological inventories). Selection and use of assessment tools should be appropriate to the clinical needs of the patient and be responsive to the needs of referring professionals.
Awareness of ethical, legal, and cultural issues: Interns should demonstrate knowledge of ethical and legal principles bearing on psychological practice and awareness of these principles in their daily practice. Interns should show an awareness of, and sensitivity to, cultural issues that impact patient lives and the practice of psychology.
Consultation and Communication: Interns should be able to conceptualize and clearly communicate their assessment strategies, results, opinions, and recommendations to other professionals, in verbal and written form. Clinical documentation should be timely, responsive to the needs of other professionals, and sensitive to issues of confidentiality and patient respect.
Development of professional identity: Interns should demonstrate a growing sense of identity as psychologists over the course of the internship year. They should show an understanding of the unique contribution and perspective they bring as a psychologist and put this into practice by assuming an increasing level of professional responsibility.
Professional judgment: Interns should demonstrate sound professional judgment. In particular, they should be able to accurately interpret clinical information, make sound decisions, and take appropriate action. They should be able to recognize and respond appropriately in cases of severe psychopathology, potential for self-injury, and dangerousness to others.
Interpersonal skills: Interns should demonstrate an ability to interact appropriately and professionally with peers, professional staff, colleagues from other disciplines, and support staff. Interns should conduct themselves in an ethical manner consistent with the guidelines of the profession.
Openness to feedback: Interns should be receptive to feedback from supervisors, peers, and other professional colleagues. They should be able to examine feedback objectively and respond with appropriate behavior changes. Interns should also show the ability to self-monitor and to change their behavior in response to experience.
Awareness of strengths and limitations: Interns should be able to accurately recognize their strengths and limitations. They should practice within their capabilities and recognize when to seek supervision, consultation, or training in response to clinical situations beyond their capabilities. They should demonstrate a commitment to continued self-education and to their continued growth as professionals.
Stipend and Benefits
For the internship year 2027-2028, the current stipend is $35,086. As determined by the VHA Office of Academic Affiliations, a 1% increase is expected for the 2027-2028 training year.
Interns are eligible for federal health, dental, and vision insurance. State and federal income tax and FICA (Social Security) are withheld from interns' paychecks. Interns are not covered by Civil Service retirement or leave and are not eligible for federal life insurance benefits. The United States Government covers interns for malpractice under the Federal Tort Claims Act.
PROGRAM STRUCTURE
The internship is full-time for one year beginning July 12, 2027; one year at full-time equals 2080 hours. Interns are entitled to 12 federal holidays and earn sick leave and vacation (annual leave) days at a rate of 4 hours for each two-week pay period (a total of 13 days each). Interns are encouraged to use all their annual leave before completion of internship; unused sick leave may be applied to future federal employment. An additional five (5) days of approved absence may be granted to complete activities required by your university (e.g., dissertation defense).
Additional days for post-doc/job interviews will be allowed as appropriate.
Internship Training Tracks
General Psychology Track: The General Psychology Track is intended for individuals who opt to choose from a variety of treatment-based major and minor rotations. In other words, this Track is designed for interns wishing to pursue careers as a generalist or in emphasis areas such as PTSD, for example. Those who intend to pursue a postdoc/career in neuropsychology should not choose this Track. Major rotations in this Track include General Mental Health/BHIP, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder/PCT Clinic, Outpatient Geropsychology, and Neuropsychology. Minor rotation offerings include Neuropsychology, Primary Care Mental Health Integration (PCMHI), Polytrauma, Substance Abuse/Dual Diagnosis, and Women’s Health Clinic. All the above rotations are six months in duration and interns are required to select both a major and a minor clinical rotation for each the first and the second six months of internship. We attempt to be accommodating of interns’ choices and, with the exception of those pursuing the Neuropsychology Track, strongly encourage a training plan that favors a breadth of clinical training. Those in the General Track who want to take the Neuropsychology major rotation must do so in the second six months (the first six months of that rotation are reserved for those choosing the Neuropsychology Track). The minor neuropsychology rotation may be available either the first or second six months assuming supervisor availability.
Neuropsychology Track: The Neuropsychology Track is designed for individuals who plan to pursue a formal post-doctoral fellowship and a future career in neuropsychology. This track seeks to keep the balance of providing generalist training with also allowing for specialized focus in neuropsychology. To this end, the Neuropsychology Track follows the same format as the General Track with two 6-month majors and two 6-month minors. The following rotations are required of individuals in the Neuropsychology Track: Neuropsychology for the first major rotation, Polytrauma for the first minor rotation, and Neuropsychology combined with Polytrauma for the second minor rotation, each six months long. Neuropsychology Track interns will select a therapy rotation that they will complete during the second half of the year, along with their minor Neuropsychology and Polytrauma rotations. Interns in this Track are involved in all aspects of the neuropsychological evaluation. Rotations include assessment both in inpatient and outpatient settings from referrals throughout the VA. Individuals who chose the Neuropsychology Track are also expected to attend and participate in weekly neuropsychology-specific didactics shared with the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Of note, past neuropsychology interns have had good success obtaining competitive two-year post-doctoral fellowships in neuropsychology.
Training Schedule
24 hrs./week for major rotations (each six months long) 8 hrs./week for minor rotations (each six months long)
4 hrs./week for research (including dissertation if applicable) and/or program development/program evaluation
1.5 hrs./weekly for clinical didactics (additionally, diversity journal club 2x per month) 1 hr./weekly group supervision
+ miscellaneous (prep, notes/reports, informal consults, phone follow-ups, monthly Meetings with the Director of Training, staff meetings, MHSL meetings, Training Team meetings)
Differential Diagnosis Assessment Clinic
The aim of the Differential Diagnosis Assessment Clinic is to provide comprehensive psychological assessments to Veterans who are seeking diagnostic clarity for the purpose of improving their current mental health treatment. Veterans, and their current mental health providers, may use the information and recommendations from the assessment to guide treatment approaches, goals, and engagement in other services. We believe that assessment is an essential and defining competency for psychologists, as such, interns will be required to complete 4 total psychological assessments in the Differential Diagnosis Assessment Clinic during the training year.
Protected Time
Interns are given four hours of protected time weekly to work either on research, program development, or program evaluation. Interns may contribute to research, specifically, by using the protected time given them to work on completion of their dissertations and/or to participate with staff on research/program evaluation projects related to various aspects of mental health care for veterans.
MAJOR
General Mental Health (GMH)/Behavioral Health Interdisciplinary Program (BHIP)
The GMH/BHIP rotation will help interns to improve their skills in psychotherapy intervention, conceptualization, and treatment planning by working with veterans with diverse characteristics and mental health challenges. The largest patient demographic is Vietnam era veterans, but more and more we are seeing veterans from the Iraq and Afghanistan wars. The most common problems include major depression, PTSD, comorbid PTSD and substance abuse, generalized anxiety, grief, and adjustment disorders. In addition to these types of problems, interns will see unique individuals and presenting concerns; for example, schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders, OCD/hoarding, eating disorders, grief, social phobia, and various personality disorders. Most cases also have chronic medical issues, such as chronic pain, cardiac disease, stroke, or neurological conditions. Many veterans are also experiencing psychosocial challenges, such as unemployment and underemployment, poverty, social isolation, homelessness, and divorce. The intern will build a caseload with many clinical presentations, some familiar and some new.
Training Opportunities
- See veterans in individual therapy and these cases will cover a variety of issues, such as those noted above.
- Conduct interviews and administer measures to gather psychosocial information and diagnose.
- Conduct short and long-term therapy. If possible, interns can continue to see a patient from another rotation.
- Co-lead a therapy group with your supervisor. This can include a skills-based group focusing on a specific concern (Anxiety Toolbox workshop). Or, it can be a group focused on a specific treatment approach, such as an ACT or an Interpersonal process group. Group involvement is dependent on the needs of the site and available options during your training rotation.
- Participate in the DBT program (optional). This program follows the DBT model of individual and group therapy. It typically involves seeing a DBT patient weekly for individual therapy and attending DBT team meetings. There may be opportunities to co-lead a DBT skills group but this is not guaranteed; time for this activity will come out of this rotation, meaning this would not create extra work for you in this rotation.
- Co-lead a therapy group with another provider. You are free to co-lead a therapy group with any other staff member. This might include anger management, CBT for depression, Seeking Safety, or any other group you can arrange to co-lead; time for this activity will come out of this rotation, meaning this would not create extra work in your rotation.
- Participate in BHIP meetings (as needed based on caseload) to practice coordinating care in a multi-disciplinary format with providers from various disciplines.
Training Goals
- Assess and diagnose patients suffering from a variety of conditions. Effectively rule out and differentially diagnose patients.
- Conduct efficient and well-tailored psychosocial assessments.
- Develop clear and thorough case conceptualizations that consider personal, social, cultural, ethnic, and other factors.
- Learn an evidence-based therapy. Interns can select from a variety of treatments including but not limited to an EBP for PTSD, CBT (depression, chronic pain, insomnia, etc.), and ACT.
- Further develop your own therapeutic style and strengthen your own theoretical orientation.
- Learn to conceptualize and treat cases using a clear theoretical orientation.
- Learn to work with cases using a more flexible approach, responding to the patient’s in-the-moment behaviors and needs.
- Learn how to effectively lead a therapy group and carry out therapeutic interventions.
- Become skilled in managing therapy group dynamics to effectively utilize the time, facilitate participation, and develop group cohesiveness.
- Effectively use measurement-based care in psychotherapy
Location: Coralville CBOC
(Supervisors: Mandy Conrad, Ph.D.; Kelly Clougher, Ph.D.; and Graham Nelson, Ph.D.)
Neuropsychology
The Neuropsychology service provides primarily outpatient consultation to other VA departments including Inpatient Medicine, Neurology, Neurosurgery, Polytrauma Support Clinic, Primary Care, and Psychiatry. Typical referrals include assessment for dementia syndromes (e.g., Alzheimer's disease, vascular dementia, frontotemporal dementia, and movement disorders), traumatic brain injury of varying severity, cerebrovascular accident, multiple sclerosis, psychiatric disorders (e.g., depression and PTSD), etc. Personality assessment is also a component of neuropsychological assessment given mood and personality changes can occur in various neurologic conditions. For example, neuropsychology provides support for the psychological portion of spinal cord stimulator placement evaluations and other implantable pain devices. The Neuropsychology service is also consulted to perform inpatient evaluations primarily when there are concerns about ability to function independently.
Interns completing the Neuropsychology Track will complete the Neuropsychology Major Rotation during the first 6-months of the training year and then the Neuropsychology Minor Rotation during the second 6-months. The Neuropsychology Major Rotation meets APA Division 40 standards for predoctoral and postdoctoral fellowship and career. Clinical expectations for the major rotation includes the intern being involved in all aspects of the assessment of two patients per week and attendance of the neuropsychology didactic series co-led with the University of Iowa neuropsychology team. Individuals in the General Track may select this rotation if it meets their training goals during the second 6-months of the training year. All interns are welcome to attend the didactic series throughout the year (virtual option available).
A developmental model for supervision will be employed with the goal of the intern working up to seeing two full cases per week.
Training Opportunities
- Select, administer, score, and interpret a range of neuropsychological tests using a flexible battery approach.
- Write comprehensive neuropsychological reports that include detailed recommendations for patient care.
- Participate in feedback sessions regarding test results and recommendations with patients and their families.
- Attend weekly Iowa City VA/University of Iowa Neuropsychology didactic series. Neurology, Neurosurgery, and Psychiatry Grand Rounds are also available at the University of Iowa.
- Conduct psychotherapy with individuals with neurocognitive disorders when available.
Training Goals
Interns will complete two supervised neuropsychological assessments each week.
- Gain knowledge of functional neuroanatomy and neurological conditions through weekly didactics.
- For those in the Neuropsychology Track, this training meets all clinical and didactic requirements to apply for a Neuropsychology postdoctoral fellowship.
- For those in the General Track, this training will enhance understanding of the brain-behavior relationship, learning to be better consumers of neuropsychology and strengthen assessment skills.
Location: Main Hospital (inpatient) and Coralville CBOC (outpatient)
(Supervisors: Jessica Bair, Ph.D.; David Cordry, Ph.D.; Amanda Gernant, Psy.D.; and Sharlene Jeffers, Ph.D.)
Posttraumatic Stress Disorder Clinical Team (PCT)
A PCT major rotation experience under the supervision of Dr. Saunders or Dr. Wise will focus on developing skills in delivering evidence-based treatments for PTSD with a focus on Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT), Written Exposure Therapy (WET), and Prolonged Exposure (PE).
The most common identified trauma is military combat and military sexual trauma, with opportunities for working with individuals with a history of childhood trauma. Additional training experiences include diagnostic interviewing utilizing the CAPS-5, delivering Imagery Rehearsal Therapy for trauma-related nightmares, learning to differentiate moral injury from PTSD, and providing treatment for moral injury. Interns will also learn to provide effective treatment in a telehealth setting and develop the necessary skills for flexible intervention.
Training Opportunities
- Conduct interviews and administer measures to assess and diagnosis PTSD
- Develop diagnostic report writing skills
- Deliver CPT, WET, and PE to veterans with PTSD
- Provide IRT to veterans with trauma-related nightmares
- Identify and provide treatment for moral injury
- Provide measurement-based care with self-report assessment measures (i.e., PCL-5)
Training Goals
- Trainees will be able to assess and diagnose patients with PTSD
- Further develop skills in treatment planning with patients
- Become proficient in providing Prolonged Exposure, Written Exposure Therapy, and Cognitive Processing Therapy
- Become proficient in providing IRT for trauma-related nightmares
- Develop an understanding of moral injury and how it differs from PTSD
- Develop skills in treating moral injury
- Integrate information obtained about patient progress via self-report measures to adapt treatments as needed
Location: Coralville CBOC
(Supervisors: Kaitlyn Saunders, Psy.D. and Elisabeth Wise, Psy.D.)
Outpatient Geropsychology
The Outpatient Geropsychology rotation is a focused rotation within the Coralville CBOC and is offered as a major or minor rotation. The rotation will provide interns with opportunities to develop and improve their skills in working with older adults utilizing a psychosocial and Whole Health approach to meet their unique psychotherapy needs. The rotation also provides exposure to collaborating with multidisciplinary team members (e.g., Social Work) to address the complex needs of the older adult Veteran population. Geropsychology referrals are individuals who are an older adult (i.e., 65 years and older) with mental health concerns that are related to, exacerbated by, and/or influenced by age-related factors. Specific criteria for Geropsychology consults are:
Veterans 65 years and older with:
New onset or significant mental health concerns
AND
Aging-related behavioral-health concerns and/or late life developmental concerns E.g., Decline in health or functioning from geriatric syndromes or medical/neurological comorbidities, significant difficulties adjusting to retirement, complex medical problems, complex grief
OR
Mild cognitive impairment AND comorbid mental health concerns
Training Opportunities
- Conduct interviews and administer age-appropriate measures to assess and diagnose a variety of mental health conditions and screen for significant cognitive impairment, when appropriate.
- Conduct evidence-based psychotherapy (e.g., CBT, ACT) in a manner and at a pace that is appropriate for older adults.
- Communicate with other disciplines to collaborate on treating the patient using the Whole Health model and place appropriate referrals to other services (e.g., Social Work, Medicine, Nutrition).
Training Goals
- Effectively assess and diagnose patients with complex mental health and medical comorbidities.
- Formulate case conceptualizations that consider the whole person including social, cultural, ethnic, medical, cognitive, and other factors.
- Differentiate between normal and abnormal aging-related changes and treat, refer, and collaborate with other disciplines appropriately to address the Veteran’s treatment needs.
- Utilize measurement-based care in psychotherapy to inform treatment decisions.
- Gain experience working on interdisciplinary teams and effectively collaborating and communicating across disciplines.
Location: Coralville CBOC (Supervisor: Hannah Ottmar, Psy.D.)
MINOR
Neuropsychology
For interns in the Neuropsychology Track, this rotation will be completed during the final 6 months of their internship. The Neuropsychology minor rotation may also be completed (during the final 6 months of the internship) by interns in the General Track. While these individuals are not likely interested in the independent practice of neuropsychological assessment, this rotation may be useful to gain a better understanding of brain-behavior relationships and how they may impact their patients. Interns will also learn when to refer for neuropsychological evaluation and will obtain a general understanding of neuropsychological reports. Clinical expectations including completing one comprehensive evaluation per week.
Training Opportunities
- Obtain experience with test administration, scoring, normative standards, and report writing.
- Weekly Neuropsychology and Psychiatry didactics are available at the Iowa City VA and University of Iowa.
Training Goals
- Interns will assist with one neuropsychological evaluation per week with the level of involvement contingent on prior assessment experience.
- Conduct brief cognitive screenings.
- Attend weekly Neuropsychology case conference/journal club at the Iowa City VA to obtain knowledge of functional neuroanatomy and neurological conditions.
Location: Coralville CBOC
(Supervisors: Jessica Bair, Ph.D; David Cordry, Ph.D.; Amanda Gernant, Psy.D.; and Sharlene Jeffers, Ph.D.)
Polytrauma
Interns work as a member of an interdisciplinary team in our Polytrauma Clinical Support Clinic. Veterans are generally referred to this clinic due to concerns regarding the presence of a traumatic brain injury; however, the focus of the clinic is to provide support to Veterans who have sustained multiple traumas, including psychological trauma. Members of the Polytrauma Support team include a physiatrist, nurse, neuropsychologist, speech pathologist, social worker, and physical therapist. The psychologist/intern serves in a consultative role providing brief assessment of symptoms and functioning, providing psychoeducation regarding mental health and mTBI, and making recommendations. Veterans referred to this clinic have most often served in the OIF/OEF/OND conflicts, sustained a mild traumatic brain injury, and have mental health, chronic pain, and/or sleep concerns. Interns completing the Neuropsychology Track will complete a Polytrauma Clinic Minor Rotation throughout the 12-month training year with options for both in-person and virtual clinic appointments. Individuals in the General Track may obtain experiences in this rotation if it meets their training goals and through appointment availability.
Training Opportunities
- Interns will have the opportunity to provide brief assessment of current symptoms and functioning, provide psychoeducation, and make recommendations for Veterans seen in this clinic.
- Interns will have the opportunity to interact with, provide information to, and discuss treatment plans with members of the interdisciplinary team and associated trainees.
- Interns will obtain didactic training on traumatic brain injury, particularly regarding mild traumatic brain injury in our Veteran population.
Training Goals
- Interns will participate in and serve a consultative role in one polytrauma clinic per week with increasing autonomy as the rotation progresses.
- Interns will complete and discuss readings regarding traumatic brain injury.
- Interns will gain a better understanding of the impact of traumatic brain injury, often in the context of multiple co-occurring problems.
Location: Main Hospital and Coralville CBOC
(Supervisors: Jessica Bair, Ph.D.; David Cordry, Ph.D.; Amanda Gernant, Psy.D.; and Sharlene Jeffers, Ph.D.)
Substance Abuse/Dual Diagnosis
The Outpatient Substance Abuse Treatment Program (OSATP) provides outpatient substance abuse/dual diagnosis counseling to Veterans in all service eras for a multitude of addictions with the most prevalent addiction treatment focusing on Alcohol Use Disorders, Opioid Use Disorders, and Cannabis Use Disorders. Interns may also have the opportunity to work with gambling disorders. This rotation is primarily located at the Coralville Outpatient Mental Health Clinic with some additional training opportunities available on the acute psychiatric unit at the main VA Hospital. Interns will focus on providing individual and group therapy in an outpatient or intensive outpatient setting as well as substance abuse assessments in an acute setting.
Motivational Interviewing, Motivational Enhancement Therapy, and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy are the primary focus of intervention.
Training Opportunities
- Administer and score the American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASAM) Placement Criteria to help determine appropriate level of care for substance abuse patients.
- Complete comprehensive biopsychosocial assessments with treatment recommendations for voluntary, hospitalized, and court mandated patients.
- Developing comprehensive treatment plans in coordination with the patient.
- Individual and group therapy in an outpatient and intensive outpatient treatment setting.
- Utilize Motivational Interviewing and CBT techniques for Substance Use Disorders in individual and group settings.
- Brief intervention with patients in an acute psychiatric setting.
- Participate in multi-disciplinary team meetings for both outpatient and inpatient programs.
- Learn evidenced-based treatment for smoking cessation
Training Goals
- Develop knowledge in diagnosing Substance Use Disorders and implementing treatment modalities specific to SUD, including Motivational Interviewing and Motivational Enhancement Therapy
- Establish a caseload of outpatient clients within the Outpatient Substance Abuse Treatment Program.
- Developing assessment skills and brief interventions in an acute psychiatric setting.
Location: Coralville CBOC
(Supervisor: Erin McCandless, LISW, ACSW, CADC)
Women’s Health Clinic
The Women’s Health clinic at the Iowa City VA is an interdisciplinary clinic that provides comprehensive medical and mental health care for female veterans. Clinic staff includes psychology, psychiatry, social work, primary care, nursing, gynecology, and breast health. Presenting MH concerns are varied, with a high prevalence of PTSD (secondary to military sexual, combat support, and civilian sexual traumas), personality disorders, mood, and anxiety disorders, in addition to mental health concerns secondary to medical conditions. Therapy is time-limited and based on veterans’ goals and presenting concerns. Within this rotation, interns may opt to focus on treating veterans with a history of MST and develop competence working with clinical issues unique to this population. Frequently used interventions include EBPs for PTSD (Cognitive Processing Therapy, Prolonged Exposure, Written Exposure Therapy).
Caseload will be 4-6 individual patients, with the ability to adjust depending on goals for internship.
Training Goals
- Proficiency in clinical case conceptualization and development of evidence-based plans of treatment.
- Knowledge of impact of interpersonal trauma in conceptualization, therapy process, and treatment planning.
- Comfort with flexible/patient centered implementation of manualized therapies.
- Gain entry-level skill in consultation to providers with a range of clinical backgrounds.
Location: Main hospital/Coralville CBOC (Supervisor: TBD)
Primary Care Mental Health Integration (PCMHI)
The PC-MHI service provides mental health primary care services to primary care patients throughout the Iowa City VAHCS and Iowa City specialty clinics. We are a team of interdisciplinary providers who work as part of the primary care team to help support the entire primary care population and their health needs. Our Veterans present with a range of complex psychological and physical health concerns. Chronic pain syndromes, coping with chronic illness, childhood and/or military sexual trauma, PTSD, adjustment disorders, depression, anxiety disorders, compliance issues, sleep difficulty, and substance use are common presenting problems in this population.
Training Opportunities
- Offering same-day clinical care to patients and consultation to primary care team members.
- Conduct brief screening and assessment measures to help guide treatment decision-making.
- Provide a variety of EBT therapy services to meet a wide range of mental health and physical health needs.
- Participate with other multidisciplinary team, particularly primary care providers, to coordinate patient care.
- Attend primary care mental health integration team meetings, and other clinic meetings where able.
Training Goals
- Be in clinic at least 1 day a week to be available for same-day access for initial consultation visits while also balancing scheduled follow-up visits with a limited panel of patients.
- Develop proficiency utilizing a battery of screening tools to help guide patient care.
- Obtain competency utilizing brief interviewing skills to conduct targeted, focused assessments appropriate to the primary care setting.
- Demonstrate proficiency in brief interventions appropriate to the primary care setting.
- Develop a stronger knowledge of medical disorders, psychotropic medications, and other chronic health factors that impact mental health.
Location: Main hospital (Supervisor: Jessica Armer, Ph.D.)
ADJUNCTIVE EXPERIENCE
Clinical Leadership
The clinical leadership adjunctive experience allows interns an opportunity to explore aspects of clinical leadership within a large healthcare organization. Interns will learn about the emerging trends in health care, across settings and professional disciplines and how to lead others in the delivery of care. Discussion topics include clinic management, leadership styles, and how to incorporate psychological skills to be an effective leader.
Interns can choose to add clinical leadership to their training plan as a 6 or 12-month experience. Typically, interns choosing this experience will meet regularly with Dr. Cordry and participate in clinic/hospital projects, as their schedule allows. Projects vary with the needs of the organization, but prior interns have participated in program development and program improvement projects in prior years (e.g., development of a triage clinic for outpatient psychotherapy consults).
Location: Coralville CBOC (Supervisor: David Cordry, Ph.D.)
INTERN OUTCOMES
Most of our interns accept postdoctoral fellowship positions upon completion of internship (about 72%). The remaining interns who complete our internship move to full-time employment positions (about 28%). Recent postdoctoral fellowship placements include:
- Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Acceptance and Commitment Therapy
- Hines VA, Neuropsychology
- VA Battle Creek, Neuropsychology
- University Hospitals Cleveland, Neuropsychology
- University of Iowa, Neuropsychology
- Phoenix VA, Neuropsychology
- San Francisco VA, Women's Mental Health and Trauma
- Cincinnati VA, Health Service Psychology
- Milwaukee VA, Neuropsychology
- City of Hope Medical Center, Psycho-oncology
- Johns Hopkins, Neuropsychology
- Cleveland Clinic, Clinical Health Psychology
- University of Virginia, Neuropsychology
- Duke University Health, Neuropsychology
After becoming licensed, former interns have went on to work as psychologists or neuropsychologists at VA Medical Centers, community hospitals, and in private practice. Almost half of our psychology training staff have completed practicum and/or internship training at the Iowa City VA
STAFF
Jessica Armer, Ph.D.
Dr. Armer joined the Iowa City VA in 2023 as a staff psychologist in Primary Care Mental Health Integration (PCMHI). She received her B.S. in Psychology from the University of Washington and her Ph.D. in Clinical Health Psychology from the University of Iowa. She completed her pre-doctoral internship at the Ann Arbor VA. Her clinical interests include treatment of sleep disorders, psychosocial adjustment to chronic illness, and brief interventions for anxiety and panic disorders. She is a member of the PCMHI/Collaborative Care team at the Iowa City VA and has received extensive training in brief evidence-based interventions appropriate for primary care settings. She primarily utilizes CBT and ACT-based strategies within the context of a Whole Health model. In her free time, Dr. Armer enjoys watching football (particularly cheering on the Washington Huskies), spending time outdoors with her husband and dog, and streaming Japanese TV shows.
Jessica Bair, Ph.D.
Dr. Bair joined the Iowa City VA Healthcare System in 2023 as a staff neuropsychologist. She received her bachelor’s degree in psychology from North Dakota State University, and her doctoral degree in clinical psychology at the University of Minnesota – Twin Cities. She completed her pre-doctoral internship at the Ann Arbor VA Healthcare System and a two-year fellowship in clinical neuropsychology at the University of Michigan (Michigan Medicine)/Ann Arbor VA Healthcare System consortium. She has experience working in multidisciplinary and interdisciplinary teams related to geriatrics, TBI/polytrauma, epilepsy, cochlear implants, and deep brain stimulation. Her current clinical work includes neuropsychological and psychological assessment in the outpatient and TBI/polytrauma clinics. Her research interests mainly focused on cannabis use and cognition, but she has dabbled in neuropsychological test psychometrics. Dr. Bair is a member of the training team and supervises the neuropsychology and TBI/polytrauma rotations. Dr. Bair enjoys watching F1 racing (or any other sport), playing video games, reading, and spending time with her dog (and, of course, regaling others with adorable dog pics).
Kathryn Baker, Psy.D.
Dr. Baker joined the Iowa City VA in 2013 where she serves as the Inpatient Psychologist. Her clinical interests include serious and persistent mental illness, personality disorders, motivational interviewing, strengths-based treatment, trauma-informed care, and mindfulness. Dr. Baker received her Psy.D. from the Washington, DC campus of Argosy University in 2008. She completed her doctoral internship at a large community mental health center, Human Services, Inc., in Oakdale, Minnesota, with clinical rotations in DBT and Intensive Outpatient Treatment. More recently she was employed through State Operated Forensic Services in St. Peter, Minnesota, providing therapy and assessment to individuals civilly committed as Mentally Ill and Dangerous. Kathryn finds joy in spending time with her family and drinking pumpkin spice coffee. She manages stress through aromatherapy and meditation. She is also a proud University of Iowa alumna and loves cheering on Hawkeye football!
Deborah Betsworth, Ph.D.
Dr. Betsworth joined the VA in 2016 as the Health Behavior Coordinator. This position has a health psychology emphasis with both clinical and consulting responsibilities including working with Veterans individually and in groups on behavioral health change, consulting with medical staff on motivational interviewing and health behavior coaching and developing and providing health and wellness programs. Dr. Betsworth received her Ph.D. in counseling psychology from the University of Minnesota, with an additional focus in vocational psychology (i.e., career development-enhancement). Prior to shifting to her role in the VA, she had 25 years of experience in higher education including 18 years as director of a counseling center. She has expertise in several areas, including teaching (psychology and counseling courses at the graduate and undergraduate levels), counseling individuals (using brief therapy approaches), developing and facilitating psychoeducational programs, consulting for a college community, and addressing wellness behaviors (e.g., stress management, eating and exercise habits, alcohol and drug use, smoking, etc.). Dr. Betsworth is a health nut, and enjoys cycling, weightlifting, and yoga. She frequents the farmer’s market and spends much time perusing recipes and cooking. She also likes to travel to destinations near and far.
Kelly Clougher, Ph.D.
Dr. Clougher joined the Iowa City VA in April 2026 as a staff psychologist. Dr. Clougher received her Ph.D. in Counseling Psychology from Ball State University and completed her doctoral internship at the University of Iowa’s University Counseling Service. Prior to shifting to her role in the VA, Dr. Clougher worked at the University of Iowa for 13 years and held numerous administrative roles within university counseling centers such as Associate Director of Outreach and Prevention and Director. Dr. Clougher is a generalist and has specialized training in the treatment of eating disorders and body dissatisfaction. She also has a clinical interest in working with patients who have concerns related to gender and sexuality, and those who have survived racial or sexual traumas. Dr. Clougher comes from the Odawa Nation with homelands in Michigan where she was raised. She loves returning to Michigan to visit the water, beaches, and forestry. She also is a former collegiate athlete and enjoys staying physically active by running and playing sports with her four children.
Mandy Conrad, Ph.D.
Dr. Mandy Conrad joined the Iowa City VA Healthcare System as a psychologist in 2025. She earned her Ph.D. in Counseling Psychology (Psychological and Quantitative Foundations) in 2020 and previously served as a HRSA “Integrating Behavioral Health into Rural Medicine” predoctoral fellow. Dr. Conrad completed her predoctoral internship at the VA Western New York Healthcare System, followed by a postdoctoral fellowship at Stanford Medicine. Her clinical interests include cancer-related distress, chronic pain, and insomnia, in addition to a range of presenting concerns such as trauma, anxiety, and depression. Although she is a time-limited dynamic psychotherapist at heart, Dr. Conrad primarily utilizes CBT- and ACT-informed interventions. Her scholarship has focused on improving behavioral health outcomes through biopsychosocial and cognitive-behavioral approaches to pain, distress, and perioperative functioning. As a member of the training team, Dr. Conrad serves as a supervising psychologist for the General Mental Health major rotation. She is a Hawkeye fan, enjoys traveling, and is actively involved in animal rescue.
David Cordry, Ph.D.
Dr. Cordry is a staff neuropsychologist at the Iowa City VA Health Care System and has taken on the role of Director of Training. He previously served as a psychologist/neuropsychologist and training director while on active duty in the United States Air Force, retiring after 20 years of service. He received his Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology from the University of Kansas, and his doctoral degree in clinical psychology at Michigan State University. He completed his pre-doctoral internship at Malcolm Grow Medical Center at Andrews Air Force Base, and a fellowship in clinical neuropsychology at the University of Iowa. His current clinical work includes neuropsychological and psychological assessment. He has extensive experience with treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder and interest in assessment and treatment of co-occurring PTSD and TBI. Dr. Cordry is a member of the Training Team and he supervises both the Major and Minor Neuropsychology rotations. David is an avid college basketball fan (Rock Chalk Jayhawks!) and comic book enthusiast. He enjoys spending leisure time with his family and will happily regale you with “old man stories” if the opportunity arises.
Amanda Gernant, Psy.D.
Dr. Gernant joined the Iowa City VA Healthcare System in 2025 as a staff neuropsychologist. She earned her doctoral degree in clinical psychology at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After completing her pre-doctoral internship at the Iowa City VA Healthcare System in 2022-2023, she completed a two-year fellowship in lifespan clinical neuropsychology at University of Iowa Healthcare – Department of Psychiatry. Her current clinical work includes neuropsychological and psychological assessment in the outpatient and TBI/polytrauma clinics, as well as leading Brain Boosters, a psychoeducational group on healthy aging for older adults. Dr. Gernant is a member of the training team and supervises the neuropsychology and TBI/polytrauma rotations. Outside of work, she enjoys spending time with her family and beloved animals (dogs Toby and LE Bean, horse Rory, and coop full of chickens), traveling, crafting (knitting, throwing pottery), reading, and exploring nature.
Erin Gray
Erin Gray joined the Coralville VA Outpatient Clinic in 2024 as a Psychometrist. She is an Air Force veteran, proudly serving as an Apprentice Electrician for four years. She completed her Bachelor of Occupational Therapy degree in 2001 and has worked in Mental Health (inpatient, outpatient, and residential settings) for almost 20 years. She currently administers neuro-cognitive testing, as well as other administrative duties. Ms. Gray enjoys reading mystery novels and works of historical fiction, as well as watching movies of various genres.
Sharlene Jeffers, Ph.D.
Dr. Jeffers joined the Iowa City VA in 2023 as a staff neuropsychologist. She completed her Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology with specialization in Neuropsychology at Howard University. Her dissertation on developing normative data for cognitive screeners for historically underserved geriatric populations was awarded the Distinguished Student Diversity Award from APA Division 12. She completed a clinical psychology internship at the VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System, with involvement in polytrauma and rural psychiatry. Dr. Jeffers completed her postdoctoral fellowship in Clinical Neuropsychology at the Cleveland Clinic-Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, assessing common and rare neurodegenerative conditions within the general Las Vegas population. Following completion of training, she worked as the neuropsychologist in a private neurology practice, developed a neuropsychology practicum, and served as an instructor for graduate level assessment courses an UNLV. Her current clinical work includes neuropsychological assessment and participation with the polytrauma team. She strives to incorporate several conceptualizations of diversity into her clinical work and supervising. Dr. Jeffers left the heat of Las Vegas but did not leave her love of succulents and plants. If you ask nicely, she will give you a cutting to propagate. She also likes traveling and hiking with her husband and high energy/very dramatic dog.
Erin McCandless, LISW, CADC
Erin received her MSW from the School of Social Work at the University of Iowa. She is a clinical social worker for the Iowa City VA Health Care System specializing in dual diagnosis treatment and participating in the Outpatient Substance Abuse Treatment Program (OSATP). Erin is the OSATP liaison to the Psychology Service and provides dual diagnosis counseling services to patients with addiction problems referred to psychology. While her clinical focus is primarily counseling for substance abuse and dual diagnosis patients, she also has a clinical interest in working with patients diagnosed with eating disorders and bereavement. Outside of work, Erin loves spending time with family, taking pictures, and traveling.
Graham Nelson, Ph.D.
Dr. Graham Nelson joined the Iowa City VA Health Care System as a staff psychologist in September 2020. Dr. Nelson completed his graduate training in the clinical psychology program at the University of Iowa in 2020 following the completion of his pre-doctoral internship at the Ann Arbor VA. His clinical interests include social and personality related aspects of treatment of depression and related internalizing disorders, and treatment of PTSD. His past research primarily examined the role of adult attachment in internalizing disorder symptoms. He is a member of the DBT team at the Iowa City VA and has received significant training in multiple evidence-based therapy modalities, including Acceptance and Commitment Therapy, Interpersonal Psychotherapy, and Cognitive Processing Therapy. As a member of the training team, Dr. Nelson supervises the General Mental Health major rotation. Graham enjoys spending time with his family, watching documentaries, struggling with crossword puzzles, and fanatically following the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Hannah Ottmar, Psy.D.
Dr. Ottmar joined the Iowa City VA in October 2020. Dr. Ottmar earned her doctorate degree in clinical psychology from Xavier University in Cincinnati in 2019. She completed a clinical psychology internship at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center in 2019 and a geropsychology postdoctoral fellowship at the Salem VA Medical Center in 2020. Dr. Ottmar utilizes a strengths-based cognitive-behavioral theoretical approach when working with patients. Her clinical interests include behavioral interventions for individuals with dementia and their caregivers, evidence-based individual and group psychotherapy with older adults for a variety of presenting concerns, assessment, multidisciplinary teamwork, and staff education and development. Dr. Ottmar is a member of the Iowa City VA Disruptive Behavior Committee, Dementia Committee, and Training Committee. Dr. Ottmar is the Training Director and supervises the Outpatient Geropsychology rotation. In her free time, Dr. Ottmar enjoys spending time with her family and pets, cooking, streaming movies and TV shows, reading, and traveling.
Kaitlyn Saunders, Psy.D.
Dr. Saunders is a graduate psychologist working toward licensure in the PCT Clinic at the Iowa City VAMC/Coralville Outpatient Clinic. She received her bachelor’s degree from Central College in Pella, Iowa and her doctorate degree in clinical psychology from Indiana State University. She completed her pre-doctoral internship at the Iowa City VA. Dr. Saunders is particularly interested in providing cognitive and exposure based EBTs for PTSD and has a breadth of lifespan/generalist experience from her graduate training. Her research background focused on childhood ADHD and related comorbidities. Dr. Saunders is currently a part of the training team committee and supervises within the Trauma/PTSD major rotation. She enjoys spending time with family on the farm, keeping up with her active toddler, going on nature walks/hikes, watching basketball, and hunting with her husband.
Elisabeth Wise, Psy.D.
Dr. Wise is a staff psychologist who joined the PCT team at the Iowa City VA in January, 2026. Dr. Wise completed her graduate training at George Fox University in Newberg OR. She completed her pre-doctoral internship at the Dayton VA Medical Center where she later worked as a graduate psychologist before licensure. Dr. Wise’s research background included school-based interventions for suicide prevention and crisis intervention among high school students. In her clinical work, Dr. Wise enjoys providing a variety of trauma focused EBT’s and working with PTSD and co-occurring substance use disorders. Dr. Wise is currently a part of the training team committee and supervises within the trauma/ PTSD rotation. In her free time, she enjoys spending time with her family, running, and utilizing her emotional regulation skills while watching the Cincinnati Bengals.
APPLICATION PROCESS
ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS FOR ALL PROGRAMS
- U.S. citizenship. VA is unable to consider applications from anyone who is not currently a U.S. citizen. Verification of citizenship is required following selection. All interns and fellows must complete a Certification of Citizenship in the United States prior to beginning VA training.
- A male applicant born after 12/31/1959 must have registered for the draft by age 26 to be eligible for any US government employment, including selection as a paid VA trainee. Male applicants must sign a pre-appointment Certification Statement for Selective Service Registration before they can be processed into a training program. Exceptions can be granted only by the US Office of Personnel Management; exceptions are very rarely granted.
- Interns and Fellows are subject to fingerprinting and background checks. Match result and selection decisions are contingent on passing these screens.
- VA training occurs in a health care setting. Some of the patients served by VA are elderly or infirm and could succumb to common illnesses like influenza. It is important to be able to document that your vaccinations are up to date and that you have been screened for active tuberculosis prior to starting your training at VA or other hospitals. Securing a statement from university student health center, your regular health provider, or an urgent care clinic can expedite your appointment. Additionally, maintaining a current flu vaccination during the training year (or taking additional preventative measures to limit patient exposure to the flu) will be required. Please discuss this with the program training director after you have matched and well before to your start date to facilitate your onboarding.
Please see the VA Office of Academic Affiliations eligibility form for more information: https://department.va.gov/academic-affiliations/wp-content/uploads/sites/59/2025/06/Am_I_Eligible_v5.pdf
ADDITIONAL ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA FOR INTERNSHIP
- Doctoral student in an APA-accredited Clinical or Counseling Psychology program or in an APA-approved respecialization training program in Clinical or Counseling Psychology
- Approval for internship status by graduate program training director
- A minimum of 350 direct intervention and 85 direct assessment hours of supervised graduate level pre-internship practicum experience
ELIGIBILITY FOR VA EMPLOYMENT
To be eligible for employment as a VA Psychologist, a person must be a U.S. citizen and must have completed an APA, or CPA accredited graduate program in Clinical, Counseling, or Combined psychology or PCSAS accredited Clinical Science program AND must have completed an APA or CPA accredited internship in Psychology, with the emphasis area of the degree consistent with the assignment for which the applicant is to be employed. The only exception is for those who complete a new VA internship that is not yet accredited.
Selection Process
Initial Screening: A selection of committee members from our Training Team will review applications. Applications not meeting the eligibility requirements will not be considered. We seek applicants who have a sound clinical and scientific knowledge base from their academic program, who have strong basic skills in standard assessment and evidence-based intervention and who have the personal characteristics necessary to function well in our internship setting (i.e., who share a positive approach to teamwork). We also seek applicants who have experience working in applicable settings (e.g., VA, medical or hospital-based settings) and with adult populations, including adults with serious psychiatric and/or medical issues. Our selection criteria are based on both the applicant's match with our practitioner-scholar model and the fit of our training program offerings with applicant goals.
Our training program as well as the Iowa City VA Health Care System is committed to Equal Opportunity in Employment. As an equal opportunity training program, the internship welcomes and strongly encourages applications from all qualified candidates, regardless of race, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, disability, or other minority status.
Interviews: Virtual interviews will be required of all applicants who make the final selection and will involve interviews with at least three training staff members; this may include discussion of a clinical vignette presented by the interviewers. These interviews will occur in the context of an “Interview Day” designed also to provide opportunities to meet and talk with our training staff and, in private, with our current interns, and to receive brief overviews of the clinical rotations offered by supervisors. We recognize that the virtual format poses potential challenges, some anticipated and others not. Despite that, it is our intention to create a welcoming experience that optimizes the opportunity for shared information so that you and we can assess the goodness of fit between your goals and ours for the internship year. If you require any accommodations for the virtual interview day, please reach out to Dr. Hannah Ottmar prior to the interview day. We truly look forward to meeting you and spending the better part of an enjoyable day together.
Match Policies: The Iowa City HCS is a member of the Association of Psychology Postdoctoral and Internship Centers (APPIC) and follows APPIC guidelines and policy that no person at this training facility will solicit, accept, or use any ranking-related information from any intern applicant.
Application Procedures: Applications are due by November 6, 2026. Application materials should be submitted to Hannah J. Ottmar, Psy.D. utilizing AAPI online (www.appic.org).
Please submit the following:
- Cover letter
- Curriculum Vitae
- APPIC Application for Psychology Internship (AAPI online) including:
- Certification of Readiness for Internship by academic program Training Director;
- All graduate transcripts;
- Three letters of recommendation.
- A clinical writing sample (i.e., clinical history/conceptualization or report of a neuropsychological/psychological assessment), attached via the AAPI online supplemental section.
The above materials will be used to screen potential applicants for follow-up interviews. In accordance with the Federal Drug-Free Workplace Program, interns accepted here may be asked to submit a urine specimen at the beginning of the training year. In addition, the Office of Personnel Management requires a criminal background check of all prospective interns.
Statement of Nondiscrimination: We do not discriminate in the recruitment of interns who are eligible for our program based on any non-merit factors, including race, national origin, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, age, or status as a parent.
CONTACT INFORMATION
Further information regarding the Iowa City VAHCS Psychology Internship Program may be obtained by e-mail or telephone from Hannah J. Ottmar, Psy.D., Director of Psychology Training.
Iowa City VA Health Care System (IC VAHCS) Coralville Outpatient Clinic
2213 2nd Street
Coralville, Iowa 52241
(319) 688-3366
e-mail: hannah.ottmar@va.gov
The Iowa City VA Health Care System, Coralville Clinic, welcomes your interest in our psychology internship training program.
WEBSITES FOR FURTHER REFERENCE
American Psychological Association
750 First Street, NE Washington, DC 20002-4242
(800) 374-2721 or
(202) 336-5500
Web: www.apa.org
Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation, American Psychological Association
750 First Street, NE Washington, DC 20002-4242
(202) 336-5979
(202) 336-6123 TDD/TTY
Web: www.apa.org/ed/accreditation/index.aspx
APPIC – Association of Psychology Postdoctoral and Internship Centers
17225 El Camino Real Onyx One - Suite 170 Houston, TX 77058
(832) 284-4080
Web: www.appic.org
National Matching Services Inc.
20 Holly Street, Suite 301 Toronto, Ontario
Canada, M4S 3B1
Telephone: (800) 461-6322
Fax: (844) 977-0555
Web: www.natmatch.com/psychint/
Iowa Board of Psychology
Bureau of Professional Licensure Lucas State Office Building
321 E. 12th Street
Des Moines, IA 50319-0075
Telephone:
Fax: (515) 281-3121
Web: http://www.idph.state.ia.us/licensure/Meetings.aspx?board=Psychology
Iowa Psychological Association
IPA Central Office
Executive Director Suzanne Hull 37 Liberty Bell Blvd.
Pleasant Hill, IA 50327
Telephone: (515) 250-6366
Web: http://www.iowapsychology.org