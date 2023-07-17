Nursing Careers

Values and clinical services

Nursing is vital in every component of our integrated healthcare system and we value the importance of supporting nurses to practice to the top of their license and remain active participants in the quality healthcare that is provided throughout our organization. We value accountability, respect, continuous improvement, collaboration, compassion, trust and commitment to each other and to our mission to serve.

As on organization seeking Pathway to Excellence designation, we have a commitment to creating a positive practice environment that empowers and engages the nursing staff. By investing in the optimal workplace environment for nurses, we demonstrate a culture of sustained excellence. The Iowa City VA Health Care System has an established shared governance structure as a foundation for involving nurses, as well as all interdisciplinary key stakeholders, in the decision-making process. Allowing direct care nurse input into decision making positively influences care delivery, retention, and nursing practice. Shared governance is integral within our organization in engaging staff, building teamwork, and creating a positive practice environment.

The Iowa City VA Healthcare System is a Joint Commission accredited, complexity level 1c facility serving over 184,000 unique Veterans in Eastern Iowa, Western Illinois, and Northeastern Missouri. The Iowa City VA Healthcare System (ICVAHCS) consists of the main medical center in Iowa City, IA, as well as twelve community-based outpatient clinics and two community referral and resource centers in the surrounding area. The Iowa City VA Medical Center operates 83 inpatient beds including five inpatient units (ICU/Stepdown, Medical/Surgical/Telemetry, and Mental Health). The Iowa City VA Medical Center is also developing an additional 10 bed Inpatient Medical-Psychiatry Unit for specialized care of patients throughout the Midwest VA Health Care Network, which is only the second such unit in the entire VA System. The ICVAHCS has an active accredited research program with 51 investigators and 58 funded projects and is a designated VA Transplant Center for solid organ transplant. The Iowa City VA Transplant Center specializes in kidney, pancreas, and dual kidney/pancreas transplants.