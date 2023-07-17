Nursing Careers
The VA is a leader in the creation of an organizational culture where excellence in nursing is valued as essential for the delivery of quality healthcare to those who have served this country. Being a VA nurse is a mission-driven calling to be able to utilize our strengths and talents as clinicians in a capacity that gives back to a patient population that is most deserving of care. At the Iowa City VA Health Care System we pride ourselves on our mission for excellence, quality and safety for veterans and staff. We promote evidenced-based practice to advance the nursing profession and transform the healthcare delivery model.
Meet your Nurse Recruiter!
Daniel Neppel BSN, RN
Nurse Recruiter (Acting)
VA Iowa City health care
Phone: (319) 338-0581 636132
Email: daniel.neppel@va.gov
Values and clinical services
Nursing is vital in every component of our integrated healthcare system and we value the importance of supporting nurses to practice to the top of their license and remain active participants in the quality healthcare that is provided throughout our organization. We value accountability, respect, continuous improvement, collaboration, compassion, trust and commitment to each other and to our mission to serve.
As on organization seeking Pathway to Excellence designation, we have a commitment to creating a positive practice environment that empowers and engages the nursing staff. By investing in the optimal workplace environment for nurses, we demonstrate a culture of sustained excellence. The Iowa City VA Health Care System has an established shared governance structure as a foundation for involving nurses, as well as all interdisciplinary key stakeholders, in the decision-making process. Allowing direct care nurse input into decision making positively influences care delivery, retention, and nursing practice. Shared governance is integral within our organization in engaging staff, building teamwork, and creating a positive practice environment.
The Iowa City VA Healthcare System is a Joint Commission accredited, complexity level 1c facility serving over 184,000 unique Veterans in Eastern Iowa, Western Illinois, and Northeastern Missouri. The Iowa City VA Healthcare System (ICVAHCS) consists of the main medical center in Iowa City, IA, as well as twelve community-based outpatient clinics and two community referral and resource centers in the surrounding area. The Iowa City VA Medical Center operates 83 inpatient beds including five inpatient units (ICU/Stepdown, Medical/Surgical/Telemetry, and Mental Health). The Iowa City VA Medical Center is also developing an additional 10 bed Inpatient Medical-Psychiatry Unit for specialized care of patients throughout the Midwest VA Health Care Network, which is only the second such unit in the entire VA System. The ICVAHCS has an active accredited research program with 51 investigators and 58 funded projects and is a designated VA Transplant Center for solid organ transplant. The Iowa City VA Transplant Center specializes in kidney, pancreas, and dual kidney/pancreas transplants.
How to apply
Some nursing vacancies are announced on USAJOBS.
For a full list of internal nursing vacancies, please email the Nurse Recruiter. Applying on USAJOBS is not required for all nursing positions. Please submit your resume/CV to the Nurse Recruiter and indicate which nursing position you are interested in. For additional questions related to nursing vacancies, contact the Nurse Recruiter.
Contact
Daniel Neppel BSN, RN
Nurse Recruiter (Acting)
601 Hwy 6 West
Iowa City, IA 52246
Phone: 319-338-0581 ext 636132
Cell: 319-509-6640
Email: daniel.neppel@va.gov
Office hours: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Selection, orientation and benefits
Learn more about the federal government selection process, our new employee orientation and a few of the benefits of working with us.
Selection
Upon selection for a position, you can expect it to take anywhere from 1-3 months to complete all the necessary pre-employment requirements for federal employment. You will be expected to collect and/or complete the following before an official offer and start date are given:
- Fingerprinting and security clearance (eQip)
- Medical examination (including drug screening and current immunization records/COVID-19 vaccination status)
- Credentialing verification (Vetpro) of education, work history and licensure
- Letters of recommendation/ professional references/ performance review
- Transcripts may be required
- DD214 for prior military service
Upon receipt of all the required items, HR will be able to present an official offer and determine start date. Therefore, it is essential for the candidate to be actively involved in this pre-employment process. If you have questions or concerns throughout this process, please contact the Nurse Recruiter.
Orientation
Upon hire, each candidate will receive a customized orientation packet specific to their experience and clinical needs. All employees are required to attend new employee orientation within the first 60 days of hire, which consists of two 8-hour days of facility-specific training. These dates are predetermined by the Education Service Line for the calendar year.
Specific questions regarding new grad residency programs, preceptor programs and length of orientation programs should be discussed with your manager and the education department.
Benefits
Employees of the Veterans Administration receive the full benefits of employment with the Federal Government. For details, see the USAJOBS and VA Careers websites.
Iowa City VA Medical Center employee benefits
- VA employee benefit information: view VA Employment Benefits
- Subsidized mass transit/public transit
- The VA Neighborhood Child Care Center located on the Medical Center grounds
- Tuition reimbursement for select positions
Iowa City VA Medical Center nurse benefits
- Nursing package information: view the Total Rewards of VA Employment - Nursing Careers brochure and the Total Rewards of VA Employment - Nursing Careers flyer
- Compressed work hours; flexible scheduling; telework eligibility for select positions
- Supported time for professional development and committee/council participation
- Tuition support programs for continuing education
- National support and involvement in largest nursing workforce in the country
Nursing at VA
-
VA Careers nursing spotlight
Find your career at VA and apply for nursing opportunities
-
Total rewards of a VA nursing career
View the brochure
Tips for applying for federal jobs
-
How to apply for federal Jobs
This video will provide you with an overview of the Federal application process for positions in the competitive civil service using USAJOBS, the main Federal employment website. It will explain the basic steps you can take to search and apply for Federal
-
Resume Writing
This video will provide you with an overview of writing your federal resume.
-
5 tips for communicating your qualifications
This video will help you more effectively communicate how you meet the job requirements.