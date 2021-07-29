Volunteer or donate

By volunteering at a VA health care facility, you'll provide critical support to our nation's heroes.

To become a volunteer, fill out an application. Print it, sign it, and mail it to our main campus in Iowa City or email it to us using the email listed below. Upon receipt a volunteer specialist will contact you to schedule an interview.

Benefits of volunteering

In addition to supporting Veterans in your area, you'll enjoy the following benefits as a VA volunteer:

Free Canteen meals during shifts of four or more hours

Educational opportunities, such as CPR training

Annual tuberculosis test

Free annual flu shots

Job skills development

Career exploration opportunities

Where we need help

Although we're excited to work with all volunteers, we're always in need of more shopping trip escorts and ambassadors (information desk volunteers).

Volunteer duties

Whatever your interests, VA has volunteer opportunities for you. Our volunteer duties fall into three categories: Recreational (focused on general support services), Clinical (focused on patient care), and Operational (focused on logistical or administrative tasks).

Recreational

Escort - Escort patients to various clinics for physical therapy or areas such as the chapel, barber shop, recreation, ceramics, and medical clinics.

- Escort patients to various clinics for physical therapy or areas such as the chapel, barber shop, recreation, ceramics, and medical clinics. Coffee program - Prepare and serve coffee and refreshments.

Clinical

Lab - Deliver specimens to the laboratory.

- Deliver specimens to the laboratory. Ambassador volunteers - Greet outpatients, guests, visitors and patients' families, answer phones and transfer calls. Ambassador volunteers are stationed at the main information desk.

- Greet outpatients, guests, visitors and patients' families, answer phones and transfer calls. Ambassador volunteers are stationed at the main information desk. Surgical waiting room - Greet families, serve coffee, meet with medical staff, and provide information to families.

Operational

Office assistant - process mail, answer phones, etc.

- process mail, answer phones, etc. DAV transportation - Drive patients from their homes to VA medical centers.

If you have questions about donating or volunteering, please contact the Voluntary Services program coordinator.

Cesar Emano

Chief, Center for Development and Civic Engagement

Email: VHAIOWVOLUNTEER@va.gov

Phone: 319-338-0581 x636279