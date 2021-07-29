Volunteer or donate
VA Iowa City Healthcare System depends on the goodwill of our supporters. You can make a difference when you help us serve our Veterans.
Become a volunteer
The Iowa City VA Health care depends on the goodwill of donors and volunteers who want to give something back to America's heroes. Volunteers provide much-needed help throughout the health care system and make patients' experiences more enjoyable. Many different volunteer opportunities are available, and each volunteer's talents are closely matched with one of our assignments.
By volunteering at a VA health care facility, you'll provide critical support to our nation's heroes.
To become a volunteer, fill out an application. Print it, sign it, and mail it to our main campus in Iowa City or email it to us using the email listed below. Upon receipt a volunteer specialist will contact you to schedule an interview.
Benefits of volunteering
In addition to supporting Veterans in your area, you'll enjoy the following benefits as a VA volunteer:
- Free Canteen meals during shifts of four or more hours
- Educational opportunities, such as CPR training
- Annual tuberculosis test
- Free annual flu shots
- Job skills development
- Career exploration opportunities
Where we need help
Although we're excited to work with all volunteers, we're always in need of more shopping trip escorts and ambassadors (information desk volunteers).
Volunteer duties
Whatever your interests, VA has volunteer opportunities for you. Our volunteer duties fall into three categories: Recreational (focused on general support services), Clinical (focused on patient care), and Operational (focused on logistical or administrative tasks).
Recreational
- Escort - Escort patients to various clinics for physical therapy or areas such as the chapel, barber shop, recreation, ceramics, and medical clinics.
- Coffee program - Prepare and serve coffee and refreshments.
Clinical
- Lab - Deliver specimens to the laboratory.
- Ambassador volunteers - Greet outpatients, guests, visitors and patients' families, answer phones and transfer calls. Ambassador volunteers are stationed at the main information desk.
- Surgical waiting room - Greet families, serve coffee, meet with medical staff, and provide information to families.
Operational
- Office assistant - process mail, answer phones, etc.
- DAV transportation - Drive patients from their homes to VA medical centers.
Contact us
If you have questions about donating or volunteering, please contact the Voluntary Services program coordinator.
Cesar Emano
Chief, Center for Development and Civic Engagement
Email: VHAIOWVOLUNTEER@va.gov
Phone: 319-338-0581 x636279
Many sick and disabled Veterans lack transportation to and from VA medical facilities, and the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) operates a nationwide transportation network to meet this need. DAV and auxiliary volunteers drive Veterans to and from VA hospitals and clinics, helping people get the care they deserve.
The Iowa City VA Healthcare System (ICVAHCS) and the DAV work with county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans to and from ICVAHCS for scheduled medical appointments.
Currently, the DAV has approximately 32 vans (serving 52 counties) that transport Veterans to and from Iowa City. Each month, between 1,500 and 1,700 Veterans receive DAV transportation.
Become a volunteer driver
To learn more about becoming a DAV driver, contact Voluntary Services.
Phone: 319-338-0581 x636281
Generous donations from people like you help helps us provide enhanced services to Veterans receiving care. You can make a monetary donation by mail, electronically or drop off a donation of materials to our main campus.
E-Donate is now available, which allows anyone who wishes to give back to Veterans a quick, safe and easy way to pledge their support. Through E-Donate, donors can select from a number of accounts at the Iowa City VA Healthcare System. The VA administrative costs are appropriated so donors can be 100% certain their donations will go directly to the funds and Veteran patients they select. A minimum of $5 is required for online donations.
Cash donations are used for the comfort and welfare of our veteran patients, including:
- hygiene products
- refreshment supplies
- transportation
- recreational activities
Non-cash contributions are used to make our patients' stay more enjoyable. Items which are accepted include:
- new clothing
- prepaid cellphones and telephone cards
- long distance telephone cards
To make a cash or non-cash contribution, please contact the Iowa City VA Health Care System Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE). You can also review our Needs List for additional information.