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VA Iron Mountain health care

At the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center and clinics, we serve 20,000 Veterans across 25 counties in Michigan and Wisconsin. Our health care teams are guided by the needs of our Veterans, and their families and caregivers. We are committed to providing all eligible Veterans with exceptional health care services, and online services to help manage health, check upcoming events, and sign up for email updates.

Locations

325 East H Street
Iron Mountain, MI 49801-4760

Main phone:

VA health connect:

Mental health care:

Oscar G. Johnson Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Facility

Manage your health online

Other services at VA Iron Mountain health care

Stories

Members of the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center (OGJVAMC) leadership and outreach team will travel around Northern Wisconsin and western upper peninsula hosting 8 separate town hall events from Feb. 10-12.

Woman with arm raised in a classroom full of people.

The Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center (OGJVAMC) is reaching out to Veterans in the Marquette area with a series of enrollment events scheduled for May 19 and 20, 2026.

Sign with arrow pointing left and the word "Enroll" written in black on white background.

Get updates from VA Iron Mountain health care