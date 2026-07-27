VA Iron Mountain health care
At the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center and clinics, we serve 20,000 Veterans across 25 counties in Michigan and Wisconsin. Our health care teams are guided by the needs of our Veterans, and their families and caregivers. We are committed to providing all eligible Veterans with exceptional health care services, and online services to help manage health, check upcoming events, and sign up for email updates.
Locations
325 East H Street
Iron Mountain, MI 49801-4760
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Mental health care:
Manage your health online
Other services at VA Iron Mountain health care
Stories
Members of the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center (OGJVAMC) leadership and outreach team will travel around Northern Wisconsin and western upper peninsula hosting 8 separate town hall events from Feb. 10-12.
The Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center (OGJVAMC) is reaching out to Veterans in the Marquette area with a series of enrollment events scheduled for May 19 and 20, 2026.