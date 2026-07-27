About VA Iron Mountain Healthcare System

The VA Iron Mountain Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at nine locations in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and northeastern Wisconsin. Facilities include our Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center in Iron Mountain and eight community-based outpatient clinics in Gladstone, Hancock, Ironwood, Manistique, Marquette, Menominee, and Sault Saint Marie, Michigan, and Rhinelander, Wisconsin. To learn more about the services each location offers, log on to the VA Iron Mountain health care services page.

Research and development

At the VA Iron Mountain Healthcare System, we conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.

Teaching and learning

Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center is a teaching hospital that works with multiple academic facilities to clinically train in the various professions including associate health, nursing as well as graduate medical education. On an annual basis we provide approximately 45 trainees valuable experience in the VA system.

We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.

Fast facts

VA Iron Mountain Healthcare System has a large geographic patient service area east of the Mississippi River; we serve the health care needs of Veterans in 15 Michigan counties and 9 counties in northeastern Wisconsin.

Each year, we serve more than 21,000 Veterans who live in our service area.

The Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center has 17 acute care and general medicine beds, and a 40-bed community living center that provides rehabilitation and extended care.

We have an urgent care center; we also collaborate with larger VA medical centers in Milwaukee and Madison, Wisconsin, as well as local community health facilities, to provide higher-level emergency services and specialty care.

VA Iron Mountain Healthcare System is a leader in rural health care delivery, using state-of-the-art telehealth audio visual technology to bring primary and specialty health services closer to Veterans who live in rural or remote areas.

Accreditations and achievements

Our facilities and programs have received accreditation from the:

Joint Commission

College of American Pathologists

American Psychological Association

The VA Iron Mountain Healthcare System has received the following awards:

2008 Root Cause Analysis Award

2008 Environmental Excellence "Partner Recognition" Award

2009 Making Medicine “Mercury Free” and “Partner for Change” Awards

Annual reports and newsletters