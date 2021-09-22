About VA Iron Mountain Healthcare System

The VA Iron Mountain Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 9 locations in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and northeastern Wisconsin. Facilities include our Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center in Iron Mountain and 7 community-based outpatient clinics in Gladstone, Hancock, Ironwood, Manistique, Marquette, Menominee, and Sault Saint Marie, Michigan, and Rhinelander, Wisconsin. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Iron Mountain health services page.

The VA Iron Mountain Healthcare System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the VA Great Lakes Network. We’re an innovative care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network 12 (VISN 12). VISN 12 includes medical centers and clinics in Wisconsin, Illinois, northwestern Indiana, and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Learn more about VISN 12

Research and development

At the VA Iron Mountain Healthcare System, we conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.

Major research areas include:

COMING SOON

Teaching and learning

Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center is a teaching hospital that works with Bay College to train local nursing students. Every year, 20 nursing students gain valuable experience in the VA system.

We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.

Fast facts

VA Iron Mountain Healthcare System has the largest geographic patient service area east of the Mississippi River; we serve the health care needs of Veterans in 15 Michigan counties and 10 counties in northeastern Wisconsin.

Every year, we serve more than 20,000 of the 57,000 Veterans who live in our service area.

Our Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center has 17 acute care and general medicine beds, and a 40-bed community living center that provides rehabilitation and extended care.

Our medical center and clinics employ 729 staff, including 39 licensed physicians, 217 nurses, and 62 mental health professionals.

We have an urgent care center; we also collaborate with larger VA medical centers in Milwaukee and Madison, Wisconsin, as well as local community health facilities, to provide higher-level emergency services and specialty care.

VA Iron Mountain Healthcare System is a leader in rural health care delivery, using state-of-the-art telehealth audio visual technology to bring primary and specialty health services closer to Veterans who live in rural or remote areas.

Accreditations and achievements

Our facilities and programs have received accreditation from the:

Joint Commission

College of American Pathologists

American Psychological Association

The VA Iron Mountain Healthcare System has received the following awards:

2008 Root Cause Analysis Award

2008 Environmental Excellence "Partner Recognition" Award

2009 Making Medicine “Mercury Free” and “Partner for Change” Awards

Annual reports and newsletters