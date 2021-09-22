Mission and vision

Our mission

"To care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and his orphan." - Abraham Lincoln

Our vision

Coming soon!

Who we serve

We provide you with health care services at 9 locations in the Iron Mountain, MI area. Facilities include our Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center and 8 community-based outpatient clinics in Gladstone, Hancock, Menominee, Ironwood, Manistique, Marquette, and Sault Saint Marie, Michigan; and Rhinelander, Wisconsin.