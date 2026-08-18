Mission and vision

Mission
Improving the health and wellbeing of Veterans through exceptional, comprehensive and compassionate care.
Our Vision
Healthcare System of Choice! Fostering a culture of trust and collaboration as a leader in rural healthcare, enhancing quality of life for Veterans and employees.
Who we serve
We provide healthcare services at nine locations in the upper peninsula of Michigan and northeastern Wisconsin. Facilities include Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center in Iron Mountain, Michigan, and eight community-based outpatient clinics in Gladstone, Hancock, Menominee, Ironwood, Manistique, Marquette and Sault Saint Marie, Michigan; and Rhinelander, Wisconsin.
Core Values
VA embraces five "Core Values" for all our employees. These five core values (I.C.A.R.E.) are:
- Integrity: Act with high moral principle. Adhere to the highest professional standards. Maintain the trust and confidence of all with whom I engage.
- Commitment: Work diligently to serve Veterans and other beneficiaries. Be driven by an earnest belief in VA’s mission. Fulfill my individual responsibilities and organizational responsibilities.
- Advocacy: Be truly Veteran-centric by identifying, fully considering and appropriately advancing the interests of Veterans and other beneficiaries.
- Respect: Treat all those I serve and with whom I work with dignity and respect. Show respect to earn it.
- Excellence: Strive for the highest quality and continuous improvement. Be thoughtful and decisive in leadership, accountable for my actions, willing to admit mistakes and rigorous in correcting them.