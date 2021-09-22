 Skip to Content

Mission and vision

VA Iron Mountain Healthcare System’s mission is to offer options to timely, quality services for Veterans through care and respect for one's physical, psychological, and spiritual health.

Our mission

"To care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and his orphan." - Abraham Lincoln

Our vision

Coming soon! 

Who we serve

We provide you with health care services at 9 locations in the Iron Mountain, MI area. Facilities include our Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center and 8 community-based outpatient clinics in Gladstone, Hancock, Menominee, Ironwood, Manistique, Marquette, and Sault Saint Marie, Michigan; and Rhinelander, Wisconsin.

