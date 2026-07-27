DAV vans: Transportation for Veterans

About DAV services

DAV van resources work with county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans to and from Veteran health care centers for scheduled medical appointments.

These vans transport Veterans throughout the Iron Mountain area. Each month, between 900 and 1,300 Veterans receive DAV transportation.

Arrange a ride

If you’d like to schedule a DAV van ride, contact the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center Voluntary Service Office at , for your county's phone number.

Please note that DAV vans can only provide rides to ambulatory passengers (passengers who are able to move around without the driver’s help). For information on accessible transportation options, review our other Veteran shuttle services.