Iron Mountain VA holds drive-up resource fair Sept. 8

The Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center suicide prevention team will host the third annual Drive-Up Resource Fair Sept. 8, from 8 a.m. to noon in front of the main entrance. Tables will be set up around the main drive with education and resource materials. Tables will include caregiver support, peer support, UPCAP (Upper Peninsula Commission for Area Progress), Escanaba Vet Center, women’s health, intimate partner violence and military sexual trauma, Native American special interest program, whole health, suicide prevention, and more. For more information, call Mary Campbell at (906) 774-3300 Ext. 32767, Sharon Anastas at (906) 774-3300 Ext. 32769, or you can e-mail them at mary.campbell9@va.gov or Sharon.anastas@va.gov.