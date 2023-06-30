Caregiver Support Program resource fair

A Caregiver Support Program resource fair will be held Tuesday, Aug. 1, from 10 a.m. to noon, local time, at the Ironwood Community-base Outpatient Clinic.

The Department of Veterans Affairs Caregiver Support Program is moving forward in its commitment to reach every caregiver of a Veteran in need of support and is continuing to host caregiver and family resource fairs at every VA facility across the country.

Through resource fairs, caregivers and families of Veterans can access information about support, services, and resources targeted to help them and the Veterans in their lives. The information provided is tailored to meet the specific needs of caregivers, with topics ranging from VA services to support available through organizations within the caregivers’ local communities.

In addition to learning about support services, caregivers can connect and interact with other caregivers.

For more information, logon to www.caregiver.va.gov or call (906) 774-3300 or (800) 215-8262, ext. 32705.