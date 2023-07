More than a Uniform Art Exhibit

More than a Uniform Art Exhibit

More than a Uniform Art Exhibit will be Thursday, Sept. 21, at the Bonifas Arts Center in Escanaba, MI. The exhibit is open to service members, Veterans and family members. For more information on how to submit your creative arts, email kate@bonifasarts.org, or call (906) 786-3833 or (906) 212-5236.