Veterans Health Fair
Veteran Health Fair
When:
Sat. Feb 24, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET
Where:
Foucault-Funke American Legion, Post 444
16449 Michigan Avenue
Baraga, MI
Cost:
Free
Veterans Health Fair - Foucault-Funke American Legion, Post 444 in Baraga, MI. Blood pressure/vital sign/oxygen saturation/blood sugar/weight (BMI) screening, Med Minder set up (with current med list), Primary Care recommendations, Nursing education, Social Worker recommendations, and assistance with VA paperwork offered.
**NO APPOINTMENT, DD-214, or Military ID NECESSARY***
**Baraga County Veterans Service Officer, and Representatives from VA and various Community agencies will be available***