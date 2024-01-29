Veterans Health Fair - Foucault-Funke American Legion, Post 444 in Baraga, MI. Blood pressure/vital sign/oxygen saturation/blood sugar/weight (BMI) screening, Med Minder set up (with current med list), Primary Care recommendations, Nursing education, Social Worker recommendations, and assistance with VA paperwork offered.

**NO APPOINTMENT, DD-214, or Military ID NECESSARY***

**Baraga County Veterans Service Officer, and Representatives from VA and various Community agencies will be available***