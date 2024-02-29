OGJVAMC Veteran Town Hall

Members of the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center (OGJVAMC) leadership and outreach teams will travel around northern Wisconsin and the central region of the Upper Peninsula of Michigan to host nine Veteran Town Halls from Tuesday, March 5 through Thursday, March 7, 2024. Town Halls are an opportunity for Veterans to engage with OGJVAMC leadership to ask questions and learn about changes to their benefits and healthcare. “Veterans can expect updates on the PACT Act and the construction projects we are working on,” said Medical Center Director John P. Shealey, “but the most important part of these events happens when we are answering Veterans questions and hearing their feedback live and in person.”