OGJVAMC Veteran Town Hall

Members of the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center (OGJVAMC) leadership and outreach teams will host a Veteran Town Hall in conjunction with the Dickinson County Veteran Service Office on Thursday, March 28, 2024. The town hall is an opportunity for Veterans to engage with OGJVAMC leadership to ask questions and learn about changes to their benefits and healthcare. “Veterans can expect updates on the PACT Act and the construction projects we are working on,” said Medical Center Director John P. Shealey, “but the most important part of this event happens when we are answering Veterans questions and hearing their feedback live and in person.”