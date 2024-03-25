Veteran Town Hall
Veteran Town Hall
When:
Thu. Mar 28, 2024, 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm CT
Where:
Dickinson County Veteran Service Office
2301 Woodward Avenue
Iron Mountain, MI
Cost:
Free
Receive Iron Mountain VAMC news, updates and more in your e-mail, logon to Veterans Health Administration (govdelivery.com).
The Iron Mountain VAMC is in critical need of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and certified nursing assistants. Click here to learn more.
