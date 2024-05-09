Skip to Content

Houghton County Vet Fest 2024 - Veteran Resource Fair

Veteran Resource Fair - Free meal and $20 gas card!!!

When:

Wed. Jun 5, 2024, 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm ET

Where:

Michigan Technological University SDC

600 Macinnes Driver

Houghton, MI

Cost:

Free

Veteran Resource Fair!  Outreach and education for area Veterans.  A brief 3 pm program from VHA and VSOs, raffle prizes, a $20 fuel card (with proof of service), a free meal for Veterans and family members, and over 50 different service providers and organizations present.  Music by the Tom Katalin and The Highway-41 band to follow event.  Supported by a grant from the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency.  

