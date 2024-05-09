Houghton County Vet Fest 2024 - Veteran Resource Fair Veteran Resource Fair - Free meal and $20 gas card!!! When: Wed. Jun 5, 2024, 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm ET Where: Michigan Technological University SDC 600 Macinnes Driver Houghton, MI Get directions on Google Maps to Michigan Technological University SDC Cost: Free





Veteran Resource Fair! Outreach and education for area Veterans. A brief 3 pm program from VHA and VSOs, raffle prizes, a $20 fuel card (with proof of service), a free meal for Veterans and family members, and over 50 different service providers and organizations present. Music by the Tom Katalin and The Highway-41 band to follow event. Supported by a grant from the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency.