Mental health care
VA Iron Mountain health care operates a comprehensive behavioral health program. We provide excellent Veteran-focused mental health care. Ask a care coordinator about treatment options suited to your unique needs.
Connect with a care coordinator at 1-
Care we provide at VA Iron Mountain health care
The Behavioral Health Department offers both inpatient and outpatient services, including telehealth appointments. We provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a variety of issues impacting emotional well-being. Our services include:
- Psychiatry
- Psychology
- Services for Veterans who are homeless
- Treatment for addictive disorders, including residential rehabilitation treatment programs
- Transition and care management for returning Veterans (OIF/OEF/OND)
- VA S.A.V.E. training
Confidentiality
Mental health services are confidential. We will not talk to anyone about information you share unless you give written consent. Under federal law, a few exceptions to this rule exist. If you have questions, please ask your mental health provider.