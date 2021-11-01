Operating status
On this page
Emergency information
Patient resources
Emergency: 911
Veterans Crisis Line: 800-273-8255, select 1
24-hour nurse: 906-779-3101
Change your appointment: 906-779-7449 or 800-805-1870
Media inquiries: 906-774-3300, ext. 32001 or 906-221-5189
National Veterans Helpline: 800-507-4571
Patient locator: 906-774-3300, ext. 32631 or 800-215-8262, ext. 32631
Pharmacy refill: 906-774-3300, ext. 32480 or 800-555-8262, select 2 and then select 1
Staff locator: 906-774-3300, ext. 32636
Telephone care:
- Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. CT: 906-779-3965 or 800-481-7016
- Evenings and Weekends: 906-774-3300, select 2 and then select 5