 Skip to Content

Operating status

VA Iron Mountain health care facility operating statuses and emergency information.

On this page

Facility operating statuses

Oscar G. Johnson Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Facility
Normal services and hours
Gladstone VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
Hancock VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
Ironwood VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
Manistique VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
Marquette VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
Menominee VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
Rhinelander VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
Sault Saint Marie VA Clinic
Normal services and hours

Emergency information

Patient resources

Emergency: 911

Veterans Crisis Line: 800-273-8255, select 1

24-hour nurse: 906-779-3101

Change your appointment: 906-779-7449 or 800-805-1870

Media inquiries: 906-774-3300, ext. 32001 or 906-221-5189

National Veterans Helpline: 800-507-4571

Patient locator: 906-774-3300, ext. 32631 or 800-215-8262, ext. 32631

Pharmacy refill: 906-774-3300, ext. 32480 or 800-555-8262, select 2 and then select 1

Staff locator: 906-774-3300, ext. 32636

Telephone care: