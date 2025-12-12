The Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center was established in 1950. It is a primary and secondary level care facility with 17 medical/surgical beds. Its Community Living Center has 40 beds. Dr. Shealey oversees all aspects of this level 3 medical center with an annual operating budget of more than $255 million. The facility provides high-quality health care to nearly 24,000 Veterans including primary care, specialty care, inpatient care and extended support services. The facility has seven Community Outpatient Clinics in Gladstone, Ironwood, Hancock, Marquette, Menominee, Sault Ste Marie, MI and Rhinelander, WI as well as one rural outreach clinic in Manistique, MI.

Prior to assuming this position, Dr. Shealey served as Chief Executive Officer, Unity Point Health, Lucas County Health Center in Chariton, Iowa. He was responsible for the operation and management of the 24-bed acute care hospital with emergency department and ambulance service. In addition, Dr. Shealey currently serves as an adjunct faculty member for both the University of Saint Francis and Huntington University.

Dr. Shealey is an eight-year Veteran of the United Sates Army and has over 20 years of healthcare management and leadership experience in the Department of Veterans Affairs and the civilian sector. He has served as a member of the Executive Leadership Team for Northern Indiana Health Care System (NIHCS) as the Associate Director, as well as the Assistant Director. Shealey was responsible for all aspects of administrative operations within the NIHCS. He has provided leadership and oversight in managing total budget expenditures of $400 million in fiscal year 18, as well as $158 million in capital investment projects throughout the health system.

Dr. Shealey earned a Doctorate in Business Administration from Capella University and Masters degrees in Healthcare Administration and Business Administration, a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting and Finance, and an Associate of Arts in Business Administration.