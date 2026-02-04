Prior to this, Ms. Zoeller served a detail in this position from February 11, 2022, until she was appointed. She also served as the Deputy Associate Director for Nursing and Patient Care Service since January 30, 2022. Previously, Ms. Zoeller served as the Chief of Quality Management/Risk Manager at the medical center since September of 2017. She has been employed at OGJVAMC since January of 2013 where she has worked as a Clinical Evaluator/Surgical Quality Nurse and as the Nurse Manager of Surgical Services. Ms. Zoeller also supported VISN 12 in May of 2020 when she accepted a detail as the Acting Deputy Quality Management Officer. She completed her Master of Science in Nursing Management and Leadership from Western Governors University and her Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) from Concordia University.