On October 9, 2022, Dr. Thad Strom was appointed as the Associate Medical Center Director at the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center in Iron Mountain, MI.

Prior to this role, Dr. Strom served as the OGJVAMC Chief of Mental Health since July 2018.

Born and raised in Upper Michigan, Dr. Strom attained his bachelor’s degree from Northern Michigan University, and doctorate from Michigan State University.

Dr. Strom began his VA career, completing his predoctoral internship at the Battle Creek VAMC, followed by a postdoctoral fellowship with the National Center for PTSD-Pacific Islands Division. After completion of his training, Dr. Strom worked at the Minneapolis VA Healthcare System for more than a decade, specializing in PTSD treatment, training, and vocational rehabilitation.

In Minneapolis, he ultimately served as Assistant Director of Psychology Training, Vocational Rehabilitation Program Manager and Mental Health Supervisor. Dr. Strom is a board-certified psychologist, and a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE).