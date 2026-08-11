Internships and fellowships

The Oscar G. Johnson VA is excited to offer two PGY1 Pharmacy residency positions at our main Iron Mountain, Michigan Campus. Our program is in candidate status at this time. Our program offers a wide variety of ambulatory care opportunities in addition to long-term care and an inpatient acute care experience at the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center. These experiences are sure to create a well-rounded clinical pharmacist practitioner ready for clinical service. Upon accreditation, the graduating residents will be issued a certificate of completion from an ASHP-Accredited Residency Program.

Learn more about our pharmacy residency program.