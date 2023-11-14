Nursing Externships

The Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center (OGJVAMC) is located at 325 East H Street in Iron Mountain, MI, in Michigan's rural Upper Peninsula. The facility oversees eight Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs) located in Ironwood, Hancock, Marquette, Gladstone, Sault Ste. Marie, Manistique and Menominee, MI, and Rhinelander, WI.

OGJVAMC and its CBOCs annually serve approximately 20,000 Veterans. OGJVAMC has the largest geographic patient service area east of the Mississippi River, encompassing fifteen Michigan counties and nine counties in northeastern Wisconsin.

OGJVAMC is a primary and secondary level care facility with 17 acute care, general medicine beds. For higher level emergency and critical care cases, OGJVAMC coordinates that care with hospitals in both the local community and at larger VA medical centers that have the capability and expertise to serve our Veterans.

The services provided by OGJVAMC’s 40-bed Community Living Center (CLC) include extended care and short-term rehabilitation, geriatric care, general nursing home care; short term wound care, and hospice/palliative care.

OGJVAMC provides ambulatory and acute health care including audiology, diabetic clinic, dentistry, geriatrics and extended care, general medicine, whole health (chiropractic, massage therapy, acupuncture, wellness, yoga, tai chi, health coaching, aromatherapy, biofeedback) home-based primary care, mental health, oncology, optometry, orthopedics, Hepatitis C clinic, palliative/hospice, physical and occupational therapy, prosthetics, podiatry, psychiatry, radiology, speech therapy, surgery, cardiology, neurology, urology, weight management, and women’s wellness.

OGJVAMC is a leader in rural health care delivery in VHA, and employs state-of-the-art telehealth audio visual technology. Telehealth has greatly improved access to specialty care for rural Veterans by bringing these services closer to the Veterans' homes. OGJVAMC currently supports telehealth for primary medical care and 24 specialty care areas, including many of the services noted above.