About VA Jackson Healthcare System

The VA Jackson Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 8 locations in Mississippi. Facilities include our G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center and 7 community-based outpatient clinics in Columbus, Greenville, Hattiesburg, Kosciusko, McComb, Meridian, and Natchez. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Jackson health services page.

The VA Jackson Healthcare System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the South Central VA Health Care Network. We’re an innovative care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network 16 (VISN 16), which includes medical centers and clinics in Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma, southeast Texas, and northwest Florida.

Research and development

G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center is the clinic of jurisdiction for Mississippi and provides administrative support to VISN 16. We conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.

Major research areas include:



Teaching and learning

G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center is a teaching hospital that provides a full range of services, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research.



We offer residency training in many major medical specialties and subspecialties, including an internship in health service psychology and a post-doctoral fellowship. We also train physician assistants and nurses and provide associated training in other health professions.

We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.

Fast facts

We conducted more than 1,570 telehealth appointments with Veterans in 2020.

Our resources include an 86-bed community living center that also provides a palliative care unit.

We support 3 150-bed state Veterans’ nursing homes that are owned and operated by the state of Mississippi.

G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center provides administrative support for the Veterans Outreach Center, the Veterans Benefits Administration Office, and the National Cemetery in Natchez.

Accreditations and achievements

Our facilities and programs have received accreditation from:

The Joint Commission

The VA Jackson Healthcare System received the following awards:

Annual reports and newsletters

Annual reports

Newsletters

