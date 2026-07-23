Mission and vision
VA Jackson Healthcare System’s mission is to offer options to timely, quality services for Veterans through care and respect for one's physical, psychological, and spiritual health.
Our vision
VA Jackson health care empowers Veterans through partnership, moving beyond simply treating illness, by striving for optimal health and a positive healthcare experience.
Who we serve
G. V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center (GVSMVAMC), located in Jackson, Mississippi, is a complexity level 1c teaching hospital. The GVSMVAMC provides quality, patient-centered healthcare to more than 54,000 enrolled Veterans throughout 53 counties in Mississippi and three Louisiana parishes.
We offer services at seven community-based outpatient clinics located throughout the state of Mississippi. These clinics are located in — Columbus, Greenville, Hattiesburg, Kosciusko, McComb, Meridian, and Natchez. In addition, we have clinics in the Jackson metro area to increase Veteran support at our main facility in Jackson.