Mission and vision

Our vision

VA Jackson health care empowers Veterans through partnership, moving beyond simply treating illness, by striving for optimal health and a positive healthcare experience.

Who we serve

G. V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center (GVSMVAMC), located in Jackson, Mississippi, is a complexity level 1c teaching hospital. The GVSMVAMC provides quality, patient-centered healthcare to more than 54,000 enrolled Veterans throughout 53 counties in Mississippi and three Louisiana parishes.

We offer services at seven community-based outpatient clinics located throughout the state of Mississippi. These clinics are located in — Columbus, Greenville, Hattiesburg, Kosciusko, McComb, Meridian, and Natchez. In addition, we have clinics in the Jackson metro area to increase Veteran support at our main facility in Jackson.