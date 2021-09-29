Mission and vision
VA Jackson Healthcare System’s mission is to offer options to timely, quality services for Veterans through care and respect for one's physical, psychological, and spiritual health.
Our vision
VA Jackson health care empowers Veterans through partnership, moving beyond simply treating illness, by striving for optimal health and a positive healthcare experience.
Who we serve
VA Jackson Healthcare System serves Veterans throughout Mississippi with our ten community-based clinics and our acute-care medical center.
Located in Jackson, MS, G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center is part of the VA Jackson Healthcare System, which covers Coming soon!