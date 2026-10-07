Contact us

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Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Jackson Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Jackson health care.

Mailing address

G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center
1500 E Woodrow Wilson Avenue
Jackson, MS 39216

Main phone numbers

  • Appointments, prescriptions, talk to triage nurse (operator): 
  • Toll-free:
  • Crisis Line: Dial 988 then press 1 or text 838255
  • Patient Advocates:

To use TeleType (TTY) services: dial 711

A – F

Advice nurse
option 3

Billing 

Caregiver Support

Caregiver Support Line
1-

Chaplain Service    

Community Care

  • option 1, then option 1 again (Appointments or nurse line)
  • option 1, then option 2 again (Billing or provider issues)

Columbus VA Clinic

Dental Clinic 

Eligibility and Enrollment 

FOIA request

G – M

Greenville VA Clinic

Hattiesburg VA Clinic

Health Promotion & Disease Prevention (HPDP)

Homeless Veteran Care

Human Resources 
5

Intimate partner violence

Jackson Regional Office - Main Number 

Kosciusko VA Clinic

LGBT Veteran care

Main Number

McComb VA Clinic

Media and Press

Medical Foster Home

  • (office)
  • (fax)

Medical Records

Mental Health Care

  •  (Columbus)
  •  (Greenville)
  •  (Hattiesburg)
  •  (Kosciusko)
  •  (McComb)
  •  (Meridian)
  •  (Natchez)

Meridian VA Clinic

Military Sexual Trauma 

MOVE! Program
, 56401, 56030 or 51031

My HealtheVet Coordinator

MyVA411
1-800-MyVA411 (1-

N – Z

Natchez VA Clinic

Nurse Recruiter 
 

Patient Advocate Office
 

Pharmacy

Pharmacy Automated Refill Line

  • (toll free from outside the Jackson area)

Physician Recruiter
Keith.Robinson4@va.gov

Post 9/11 (M2VA)

Primary care

  •  (Green)
  • , 55495 or 55483 (Blue)
  • (Pink)
  • , 55501, 56184, 55499, or 56511 (Silver)

Privacy Office

Public Affairs

Release of Information (Request Medical Records)

Returning Veterans

Suicide Prevention

  • Crisis Line: Dial 988 then press 1 or text 838255

Vet Center – Flowood, MS

Veterans Canteen Service
55472

Veterans Crisis Line 
Dial 988 then Press 1

Vocational rehabilitation and employment programs

Voluntary Service

Women Veteran Program Manager

Media and press

The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA Jackson Health System.

Phone: 
Email: VHAJACPublicAffairs@va.gov 

After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 601-362-4471, ask for the administrator on duty.

Submit a FOIA request

Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.

Requesting records maintained by VA Jackson

You can file a FOIA request for records (other than medical records) maintained by VA Jackson. Complete the FOIA request form and return by email, fax, or mail. 

Email: VHAJACFOIAOffice@va.gov
Fax:
Phone:

Mail: 

G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center
Attn: FOIA Office, #001PO
1500 E Woodrow Wilson Avenue
Jackson, MS 39216

 

Additional FOIA request information

Report an issue

Give us website feedback

To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at VHAJACPublicAffairs@va.gov

Report suspected fraud or mismanagement

Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.

Phone: 800-488-8244

Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Ave. NW
Washington, DC 20420

Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.

Report patient care or safety issues

If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.

Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/resources/patient-safety-topics/report-a-patient-safety-concern-or-complaint/
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax:
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org

Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018

Last updated: 