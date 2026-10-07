Contact us

Media and press

The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA Jackson Health System.

Phone:

Email: VHAJACPublicAffairs@va.gov

After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 601-362-4471, ask for the administrator on duty.

Submit a FOIA request

Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.

Requesting records maintained by VA Jackson

You can file a FOIA request for records (other than medical records) maintained by VA Jackson. Complete the FOIA request form and return by email, fax, or mail.

Email: VHAJACFOIAOffice@va.gov

Fax:

Phone:

Mail:

G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center

Attn: FOIA Office, #001PO

1500 E Woodrow Wilson Avenue

Jackson, MS 39216