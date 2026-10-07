Contact us
Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Jackson Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.
Phone directory and mailing address
Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Jackson health care.
Mailing address
G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center
1500 E Woodrow Wilson Avenue
Jackson, MS 39216
Main phone numbers
- Appointments, prescriptions, talk to triage nurse (operator):
- Toll-free:
- Crisis Line: Dial 988 then press 1 or text 838255
- Patient Advocates:
To use TeleType (TTY) services: dial 711
A – F
Advice nurse
Caregiver Support
Caregiver Support Line
1-
Chaplain Service
Community Care
option 1, then option 1 again (Appointments or nurse line) option 1, then option 2 again (Billing or provider issues)
Columbus VA Clinic
Dental Clinic
Eligibility and Enrollment
FOIA request
- Email: VHAJACFOIAOffice@va.gov
- Fax: 601-364-1339
- Phone: 601-362-4471, ext. 55331
G – M
Greenville VA Clinic
Hattiesburg VA Clinic
Health Promotion & Disease Prevention (HPDP)
Homeless Veteran Care
Human Resources
5
Intimate partner violence
Jackson Regional Office - Main Number
Kosciusko VA Clinic
LGBT Veteran care
Main Number
McComb VA Clinic
Media and Press
Medical Foster Home
(office) (fax)
Mental Health Care
(Columbus) (Greenville) (Hattiesburg) (Kosciusko) (McComb) (Meridian) (Natchez)
Meridian VA Clinic
Military Sexual Trauma
MOVE! Program
My HealtheVet Coordinator
MyVA411
1-800-MyVA411 (1-
N – Z
Natchez VA Clinic
Nurse Recruiter
Pharmacy Automated Refill Line
(toll free from outside the Jackson area)
Physician Recruiter
Keith.Robinson4@va.gov
Post 9/11 (M2VA)
Primary care
(Green) , 55495 or 55483 (Blue) (Pink) , 55501, 56184, 55499, or 56511 (Silver)
Privacy Office
Release of Information (Request Medical Records)
Returning Veterans
- Crisis Line: Dial 988 then press 1 or text 838255
Vet Center – Flowood, MS
Veterans Canteen Service
Veterans Crisis Line
Dial 988 then Press 1
Vocational rehabilitation and employment programs
Voluntary Service
Women Veteran Program Manager
Media and press
The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA Jackson Health System.
Phone:
Email: VHAJACPublicAffairs@va.gov
After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 601-362-4471, ask for the administrator on duty.
Submit a FOIA request
Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.
Requesting records maintained by VA Jackson
You can file a FOIA request for records (other than medical records) maintained by VA Jackson. Complete the FOIA request form and return by email, fax, or mail.
Email: VHAJACFOIAOffice@va.gov
Fax:
Phone:
Mail:
G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center
Attn: FOIA Office, #001PO
1500 E Woodrow Wilson Avenue
Jackson, MS 39216
Additional FOIA request information
- See the Veterans Health Administration section on the VA Freedom of Information Act page.
Report an issue
Give us website feedback
To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at VHAJACPublicAffairs@va.gov.
Report suspected fraud or mismanagement
Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.
Phone: 800-488-8244
Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Ave. NW
Washington, DC 20420
Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.
Report patient care or safety issues
If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.
Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/resources/patient-safety-topics/report-a-patient-safety-concern-or-complaint/
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax:
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org
Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018