RN and LPN Hiring Fair

VA is hiring

We're Hiring - G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VAMC is looking for RNs and LPNs. Join us for a hiring fair on Saturday, May 21, 2022, 10:30 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

When
Saturday, May 21, 2022
10:30 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. CT
Where

G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Montgomery Hall

Cost
Free

Registration

RN and LPN Job Fair - May 21, 2022

Saturday, May 21, 2022 | 10:30 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center | Montgomery Hall

RN available positions include:

  • Med-Surg/Telemetry/Oncology
  • Community Living Center
  • Inpatient Mental Health
  • Emergency Department
  • ICU/Stepdown

LPN available positions include:

  • Community Living Center
  • Inpatient Mental Health

Required documents include:

  • Completed Application 
  • Resume
  • Unofficial Transcripts
  • Proof of COVID-19 and Flu Vaccination
  • 2 Forms of Government-Issued ID

Completed application documents include: 

For more information, contact VHAJACNurseRecruitment@va.gov

