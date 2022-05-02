RN and LPN Hiring Fair
We're Hiring - G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VAMC is looking for RNs and LPNs. Join us for a hiring fair on Saturday, May 21, 2022, 10:30 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
- When
-
Saturday, May 21, 2022
10:30 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. CT
- Where
-
G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Montgomery Hall
- Cost
- Free
Registration
RN available positions include:
- Med-Surg/Telemetry/Oncology
- Community Living Center
- Inpatient Mental Health
- Emergency Department
- ICU/Stepdown
LPN available positions include:
- Community Living Center
- Inpatient Mental Health
Required documents include:
- Completed Application
- Resume
- Unofficial Transcripts
- Proof of COVID-19 and Flu Vaccination
- 2 Forms of Government-Issued ID
Completed application documents include:
- RN: VA Form 10-2850a - Application for Nurses and Nurse Anesthetists can be found at: https://www.va.gov/vaforms/medical/pdf/vha-10-2850a-091998-fill.pdf
- LPN: VA Form 10-2850c Application for Associated Health Occupations can be found at: https://www.va.gov/vaforms/medical/pdf/vha-10-2850c-fill.pdf
For more information, contact VHAJACNurseRecruitment@va.gov