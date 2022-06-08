3rd Annual Virtual Caregiver Support Summit
2022 Virtual Caregiver Summit - Sustaining our joint commitment to support caregivers in caring for themselves and ensure the best care of our Veterans and their families.
- When
-
Thursday, Jun 30, 2022
9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. CT
- Cost
- Free
Registration
Don’t miss out on this informative summit. The first 20 participants who registration is received will be provided a gift bag. Register today and don’t delay.
To get started with the registration form, click here: https://www.va.gov/files/2022-06/Caregiver Support Registration Form.pdf
On behalf of the GV Sonny Montgomery VA Medical Center Caregiver Support Program, we invite you to participate in the 2022 Virtual Caregiver Summit. Our goal is to engage with providers, caregivers, family members and, community partners, “To promote the health and well-being of family caregivers who care for our nation’s Veterans, through education, resources, support, and services.”
VA recognizes the crucial role that Caregivers play in helping Veterans recover from injury and illness and in the daily care of Veterans in the community. VA values the sacrifices Caregivers make to help Veterans remain at home. Caregivers are partners in the care of Veterans and VA is dedicated to providing them with the support and services they need.
Join us:
Thursday, June 30, 2022 | 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Join us for the virtual event, visit: https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_M2U4OTQ0OGItZjNi…