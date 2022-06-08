3rd Annual Virtual Caregiver Support Summit

On behalf of the GV Sonny Montgomery VA Medical Center Caregiver Support Program, we invite you to participate in the 2022 Virtual Caregiver Summit. Our goal is to engage with providers, caregivers, family members and, community partners, “To promote the health and well-being of family caregivers who care for our nation’s Veterans, through education, resources, support, and services.”

VA recognizes the crucial role that Caregivers play in helping Veterans recover from injury and illness and in the daily care of Veterans in the community. VA values the sacrifices Caregivers make to help Veterans remain at home. Caregivers are partners in the care of Veterans and VA is dedicated to providing them with the support and services they need.

Join us:

Thursday, June 30, 2022 | 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Join us for the virtual event, visit: https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_M2U4OTQ0OGItZjNi…