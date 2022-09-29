Join the 444 Mile Challenge!

whole health

Join the 444 Mile Challenge!

The 444 Mile Challenge is a great way to be able to see and explore the Natchez-Trace National Scenic Trail right from your hometown. And you can participate in the Challenge in any way you see fit. You can walk, run, cycle, roll, row, and more! When you complete the Challenge, you’ll earn a great t-shirt and a fantastic medal.

The event begins on Saturday, October 1, 2022, and will last through March 31, 2023.

The Challenge can be completed in the timeframe that suits you. You’ll log your distance-based activity through our website and virtually make your way through the wetlands, swamps, and hardwood forests of the Natchez Trace and learn more about the area's history.

Each time you complete a distance-based exercise you’ll advance along the map of the Natchez Trace National Scenic Trail. People have walked the Natchez Trace for thousands of years. Choctaw, Chickasaw, Natchez, and other American Indians traveled long distances through the southern pine and hardwood forests via a network of trails. The Trace was not a single path, but many interconnected paths within a wide corridor. You can still see places where the old route is obvious – deeply sunken portions of the trail tramped down by millions of footsteps.

As you make your way through the Trail, you’ll receive custom digital badges when you reach certain milestones. Each badge contains exciting information about the location or your achievement. Five badges are waiting for you along the Natchez Trace National Scenic Trail during our 444 Mile Challenge!

You are not limited in how you accomplish the Challenge. Any distance-based activity counts toward reaching the end of the trail at Natchez, Mississippi.

To register, visit: https://reg.resport.io/s/step0.jsp?ev=6735040750813184