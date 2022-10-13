Drive-Thru Food Pantry and Vaccination Event

WHAT: Drive-Thru Food Pantry and Vaccination Event

WHEN: Saturday, October 15, 2022, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

WHERE: G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center

1500 E Woodrow Wilson Avenue | Jackson, MS 39216

JACKSON, Miss. – The G. V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center (GVSMVAMC) is scheduled to host a Drive-Thru Food Pantry and Vaccination Event on Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. at the main facility.

Veterans will be required to show proof of identification – a Department of Veterans Affairs or retired military identification card – to GVSMVAMC employees during the event.

The facility will offer multiple immunizations during the drive-thru food pantry and vaccination event, including influenza, Bivalent COVID-19 booster, Pneumonia, Tdap, and Shingrix vaccines.